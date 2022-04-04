Taylor Hawkins Honored in Special Tribute at the 2022 Grammy Awards
By Lauryn Schaffner
Taylor Hawkins was honored in a special tribute during the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony. The drummer, who died last Friday (March 25), was up for several nominations this year with the Foo Fighters — Best Rock Performance with "Making a Fire," Best Rock Song with "Waiting on a War" and Best...
The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
THE Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died and the band requested privacy for his grieving "wife, children, family." A joint statement was posted to Twitter late on Friday night, stating that the other band members were "devastated" by the "untimely death" of Hawkins, who was 50 years old. The...
Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
March 26 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins may have died from a drug overdose, though the official cause of death has not yet been determined, Colombian officials indicated on Saturday. Hawkins, 50, died unexpectedly in a hotel room in Bogota on Friday night while the band was in...
The Foo Fighters are back in the United States after drummer Taylor Hawkins died in Colombia on Friday. Frontman Dave Grohl and fellow band members Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee landed in Los Angeles on Sunday after leaving Bogotá less than 48 hours after Hawkins' death. Their crew returned with them as well.
TAYLOR Hawkin’s paid a touching tribute to his “best friend” David Grohl during their final show before his shock death. Footage of the moving moment has now taken on a new meaning after the Foo Fighters drummer, 50, passed away while the band were on tour in Colombia.
Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her friend, Taylor Hawkins, through music. The 29-year-old performer took to the Lollapalooza Brazil stage on Saturday night, one day after the death of the 50-year-old Foo Fighters drummer. The Foo Fighters were set to play Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday, but tragically, Hawkins...
Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
It’s times like these, in the case of a beloved artist’s passing, that will make fans look back on all of the good-natured fun and memorable intricacies that caused us to gravitate towards them in the first place.
Taylor Hawkins made a 9-year-old’s dreams come true just three days before he died. Emma Sofía and her father Julio Peralta had tickets to see the Foo Fighters at Paraguay’s Asunciónico music festival March 22. The patriarch said that the young child, an aspiring musician, was eager to get up close with the celebrated drummer.
Perry Farrell has posted a moving video tribute to Taylor Hawkins, in which he calls the Foo Fighters drummer his “best friend”. The Foo Fighters drummer died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.
Gavin Rossdale has taken to Instagram with an emotional statement to share upsetting news with fans. The musician - who was married to Gwen Stefani - opened up to fans with an emotional tribute following the tragic death of Foo Fighter drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at the age of 50. Remembering...
Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers adds his name in giving tribute after the death of friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Smith, who was a close friend of Hawkins, has shared a tribute video. Hawkins died on March 25 at 50 years old. Among the moments captured on the video include Smith and Hawkins together during some shared tours with Foo Fighters and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
