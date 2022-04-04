ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Hawkins Honored in Special Tribute at the 2022 Grammy Awards

By Lauryn Schaffner
The Moose 95.1 FM
 3 days ago
Taylor Hawkins was honored in a special tribute during the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony. The drummer, who died last Friday (March 25), was up for several nominations this year with the Foo Fighters — Best Rock Performance with "Making a Fire," Best Rock Song with "Waiting on a War" and Best...

