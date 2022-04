SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) — A second, larger wildfire is also burning in Siskiyou County, said Cal Fire Sku. The first fire burned near Hoy Road in Weed, California on Saturday and caused an evacuation warning. This fire is near Dorris Brownell Road and East Butte Valley Road, southeast of Dorris. The fire has been named the #GulchFire. The fire is over 113 acres and is currently 20% contained. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO