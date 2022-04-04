ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Earthquake! 4.1 magnitude, 8km W of Rio Dell, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore information at the...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
natureworldnews.com

Central Portion of San Andreas Fault is Likely to Host Powerful Earthquakes

According to a recent study, the center portion of the San Andreas Fault may be capable of producing greater earthquakes than previously thought. Aseismic creep occurs between Parkfield and Hollister on the famed California fault. Instead of creating major quakes by suddenly releasing stress, the two sections of the fault move unnoticeably, allowing stress to dissipate.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
UPI News

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines

March 14 (UPI) -- Two strong underwater earthquakes rattled areas around western Indonesia and the Philippines on Monday. The second quake, with a magnitude of 6.7, was the stronger of the two. It occurred about 104 miles west of the Indonesian city of Pariaman at a depth of 17 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy