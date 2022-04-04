ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Earthquake! 3.9 magnitude, 9km W of Rio Dell, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago

lostcoastoutpost.com

FOX Reno

4.1 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks rumble Walker, California

WALKER, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Did you feel it?! A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit just west of Walker, California Thursday evening at 9:51 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Several aftershocks continued to shake the area until 10:05 p.m. listed below:. 2.9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Earthquake shakes Northern California's Rio Dell

RIO DELL, Calif. - A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook near Rio Dell in northern California on Monday, USGS said. The quake was reported about 8:16 a.m., 9 km west of the Humboldt County city. A second one hit two minutes later, measuring 3.9. Maps of the quake show it was...
RIO DELL, CA
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
natureworldnews.com

Central Portion of San Andreas Fault is Likely to Host Powerful Earthquakes

According to a recent study, the center portion of the San Andreas Fault may be capable of producing greater earthquakes than previously thought. Aseismic creep occurs between Parkfield and Hollister on the famed California fault. Instead of creating major quakes by suddenly releasing stress, the two sections of the fault move unnoticeably, allowing stress to dissipate.
SAN ANDREAS, CA

