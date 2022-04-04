Easter Egg Hunt Set for April 16

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.
See some wildflowers and pull up some garlic mustard at the Wildflower Greenway at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. "The Greenway behind Oak Ridge's Rolling Hills Apartments, formerly known as the Garden Apartments, is one of the best wildflower trails in Anderson County. The Wildflower Greenway is infested with invasive garlic mustard. If left unchecked, the garlic mustard will choke out and kill off native plants, including the wildflowers for which the greenway is named. Through an annual event on the second Saturday of April and with the help of volunteers, Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and Greenways Oak Ridge make headway in ridding the trail of this harmful plant. Volunteers are urged to help with the effort again this year," a news release from TCWP stated.
Grab your four-legged friend, human friends also encouraged, and lace up your boots. Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting a hike along the North Boundary Greenway in Oak Ridge at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The hike will begin at the East Quarry Road Trailhead, a news release stated. Along the hike, rangers will discuss the settlements that pre-dated Oak Ridge and how you and your pets can be good stewards of that history. The hike passes multiple pre-Oak Ridge homesites and a limestone quarry.
