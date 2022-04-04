Easter Egg Hunt Set for April 16

See some wildflowers and pull up some garlic mustard at the Wildflower Greenway at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. "The Greenway behind Oak Ridge's Rolling Hills Apartments, formerly known as the Garden Apartments, is one of the best wildflower trails in Anderson County. The Wildflower Greenway is infested with invasive garlic mustard. If left unchecked, the garlic mustard will choke out and kill off native plants, including the wildflowers for which the greenway is named. Through an annual event on the second Saturday of April and with the help of volunteers, Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and Greenways Oak Ridge make headway in ridding the trail of this harmful plant. Volunteers are urged to help with the effort again this year," a news release from TCWP stated.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO