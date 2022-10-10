Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats and codes

Using Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats can unlock a new characters and ships in game if you know what codes to enter. These are free unlocks that won't cost studs either in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga , and give you access to things you can't otherwise get. Just use any of the codes we have here and you'll add new Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters and more to your line up.

Everything you can unlock here can be used in various Free Play adventure modes and we've got a complete list of all 20 codes discovered so far, along with details of how to use cheats in the game to get the most out of them.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes

We've found plenty of new Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats, including a mix of in-game things that arrived with release and a selection of other codes originally provided with certain Lego sets before then. Currently we know codes for 18 characters and two ships, so whether you want to play as Darth Vader in a Christmas jumper or the battle droid Mister Bones, enter the following:

C3PHOHO - C-3PO Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item)

- C-3PO Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item) WOOKIEE - Chewbacca Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item)

- Chewbacca Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item) TIPYIPS - D-O Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item)

- D-O Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item) WROSHYR - Darth Vader Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item)

- Darth Vader Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item) LIFEDAY - Gonk Droid Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item)

- Gonk Droid Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item) KORDOKU - Poe Dameron Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item)

- Poe Dameron Holiday Special (Exclusive Code Item) SKYSAGA - Temmin "Snap" Wexley (Exclusive Lego Survey Reward Item)

- Temmin "Snap" Wexley (Exclusive Lego Survey Reward Item) KH7P320 - Aayla Secura

- Aayla Secura XV4WND9 - Admiral Holdo

- Admiral Holdo OKV7TLR - Dengar

- Dengar SIDIOUS - The Emperor

- The Emperor BAC1CKP - Mister Bones

- Mister Bones WBFE4GO - Nute Gunray

- Nute Gunray Z55T8CQ - Poggle The Lesser

- Poggle The Lesser GR2VBXF - Ratts Tyerell

- Ratts Tyerell VT1LFNH - Shaak Ti

- Shaak Ti T9LM1QF - Shmi

- Shmi 3FCPPVX - Tarkin

- Tarkin ARVALA7 - The Razor Crest ship (Exclusive Code Item)

- The Razor Crest ship (Exclusive Code Item) SHUTTLE - Resistance I-TS Transport ship (Exclusive Code Item)

There's also a Force Ghost Yoda code floating around online but that's part of a joke, unfortunately, and doesn't work in the game. That currently looks like it so far, so don't expect anything else, and certainly not anything for free like the extremely useful Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier , or other fun modifiers unlocked by finding and spending Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards . Bookmark this page and check back soon for further updates should more codes be discovered.

Lego Star Wars Lego Survey code

If you've been looking through the menus in the game, you'll probably have seen a message telling you to visit http://www.LEGOsurvey.com/skywalkersaga to fill in a Lego Star Wars Lego Survey and "get a cool unlock code" for your time. As included in our complete list of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats above, once you finish the survey you'll receive the code SKYSAGA to unlock Temmin "Snap" Wexley as a playable character, as everyone gets the same reward.

How to use Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats

There are two locations within the game menus where you'll find a code entry screen, which will let you type in any of the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats listed above.

Open Holoprojector, move to Extras tab then follow Enter Code prompt. Enter the Pause menu and select the key icon labelled Enter Code .

If you enter the code correctly, you'll receive a notification to confirm it has been accepted and revealing what has been unlocked. As with previous games, you'll only need to enter each Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat code once, which will permanently unlock the item or feature and, where applicable, the option to enable or disable it through the menu.

