In the minds of most Yankees fans, memories of 2012 boil down to three events: the good (Raúl Ibañez’s ALDS heroics), the bad (Mariano Rivera crumbling to the ground in Kansas City), and the ugly (the lineup’s complete and total ALCS meltdown against the Tigers, which also featured another icon’s gruesome injury). The Yankees had the best record in the American League that year, winning 95 games en route to their second straight division title, and it really felt like they had a chance to do something special. Unfortunately, that feeling didn’t turn into reality.

