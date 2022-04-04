ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Grand-Raisin Conservation Community annual kick-off event

By Sara Swanson
themanchestermirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Sybil Kolon, Grand-Raisin Conservation Community. If you’re ready to get outside and be more involved in native habitats, the perfect chance is coming up at Hidden Lake Gardens on Saturday, April 9 from 1 to...

themanchestermirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Schuyler Hospital kicks off annual walking event on April 13

Schuyler Hospital will begin its 16th Annual Schuyler Steps Out event on April 13, 2022. The walking event is designed “to help get people moving by implementing healthier habits,” said the hospital, according to WETM. Participating teams must walk daily and log their steps for eight weeks, reporting step numbers to the hospital on a weekly basis.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County kicks off first annual Restaurant Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Restaurants across Chemung County are catering to local foodies with deals and discounts in light of their brand-new Restaurant Week, which started March 18th. Over the next 10 days, Chemung County is inviting locals to indulge in a dining out extravaganza. More than a dozen restaurants...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WTVQ

Community Collaboration for Children holds first annual family event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 100 people showed out Saturday for the first annual Carnival Resource Fair and Color Fun Run. The event was through the child abuse prevention program The Kentucky Community Collaboration for Children. The event, held at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, was family-friendly...
FRANKFORT, KY
WDBJ7.com

Online giving event ‘SML Gives’ kicks off March 16

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘SML Good Neighbors’ newest giving campaign is called ‘SML Gives. It is a new online giving event providing nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise, gain exposure and build relationships. ‘SML Gives’ is a 24-hour virtual giving campaign supporting 13 nonprofits in Franklin...
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Raisin Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Manchester, MI
Government
KIVI-TV

Free spring break fishing event kicks off at Freedom Park Pond

BURLEY, Idaho — Magic Valley Fish and Game staff are hosting a Take Me Fishing trailer event for families. The free community event is Tuesday, March 22 at Freedom Park Pond. Fishing equipment and bait is available for those who need it. Anglers borrowing fishing equipment who are 14...
BURLEY, ID
cbs19news

Welcome Dinner will kick-off annual Tom Tom Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Restaurants in downtown Charlottesville will be participating in an event to kick off this year’s Tom Tom Festival. The Welcome Dinner will take place April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participating restaurants will be closed to the public during that time. Tables...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WNCT

Device viewing kicks off Waves to Water Prize events

WANCHESE, N.C. — The Coastal Studies Institute at East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus will host a device viewing from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, to kick off a series of events surrounding the U.S. Department of Energy’s Waves to Water Prize. The Waves to Water Prize is a five-stage, $3.3 million […]
WANCHESE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#The Stewardship Network
L.A. Weekly

Cathedral City LGBT Days Kicks off Pride Events Early in SoCal

Is in June, but many regions in Southern California get an early start, spreading the love (is love) vibes months before. Cathedral City LGBT Days offers some poppin’ Pride prep and a daytrip destination for queer Angelenos. California’s first major gay festival of the season kicks off this weekend with music, food and drink, contests, activism and Lance Bass. Bringing a little bit of WeHo to Riverside County the event promises partying with a focus on diversity as L.A. gay celebrities, community leaders and performers gather for three days of good times. Friday there’s an opening night party sponsored by KGAY 106.5 plus a flag raising and rainbow lighting at C.C.’s City Hall. Bass hosts the festivities on Saturday which also includes drag performances (including LA’s own RuPaul’s Drag Race fave Mayhem Miller), comic Del Shores, activists The Old Gays and live music from O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO and The Abbey West Hollywood hosting with DJ Jeffree and the Abbey go-go dancers serving a club scene. An official proclamation ceremony follows. Sunday, KGAY 106.5 hosts a Champagne Brunch Party and a “Parade of Beds and Bed Race” (yes, actual beds will race each other). And that’s only a sampling of the fun activities and amusements. Get the full Cathedral City LGBT Days line-up (including locations and times) at cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
WBRE

Annual Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Saint Patrick’s Day ride to kick off

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Saint Patrick’s Day ride is taking place Thursday evening. Rain or shine all ages and skill levels are invited, and it’s free. “We have one every St. Patrick’s Day, we have a St. Patrick’s Day ride, typically a Memorial Day ride, and then Thanksgiving event. […]
DALTON, PA
WDTN

Dayton Dragons Community Blood Drive kicks off April 1

"It's easy to draw a crowd because they donate Dragon gear that donors can choose from when they register to donate, in addition to the giving a free t-shirt that the Community Blood Center provides for donors," said Mark Pompilio, the Marketing Communications and Public Relations Manager at the Community Blood Center.
DAYTON, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Local highschoolers to kick off senior food drive event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River Area Development District is partnering with Independence Bank, Comfort Keepers, and Specialty Foods Group to collect and distribute food to older adults in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, and Webster Counties. The Feed Seniors Now Food Drive starts March 25 at 9:00 a.m., with a kickoff event at the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia Nonprofit ‘Kiddin’ Around’ to Kick Off a Year of Events With March 26 Fun Run

If you meet Naomi Snell and MacKenzie McGee, it’s easy to see why the two were natural fits to create and lead their new Centralia-based nonprofit, Kiddin’ Around. Filled with energy and laughter, the two beam about their passion project when looking back on the last seven months. Starting in August, Kiddin’ Around hosted an event they called “Kiddin’ Around Downtown” at the Pine Street Plaza, which was created by the Centralia Downtown Association (CDA).
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy