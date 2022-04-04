Eleven Injured, One Dead At Trail Ride Concert Shooting In Dallas

Being in law enforcement is no easy task, they are always busy keeping our streets and neighbors safe but occasionally law enforcement needs our help. Over the past few weeks Sheriff Botie Hillhouse of Henderson County, Texas has been releasing videos on social media and within these videos it shows photos of suspects that they need help locating. Below we have photos of each of the suspects wanted out of Henderson County, please take the time and look at each one to see if you might recognize one of the suspects, and if so contact law enforcement.

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO