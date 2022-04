As any Harry Potter fan can tell you, it's important to show pride in whichever Hogwarts house you belong to, whether that be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, with CASETiFY announcing a new collection that will make sure you can support whichever house that might be with your cell phone case. If you don't know what house you belong to or merely want to show your pride in the franchise as a whole, there are a variety of other cases honoring important moments from the series. Additionally, CASETiFY is releasing a number of other accessories to complement your phone case. The cases officially launch on March 31st but you can sign up here for priority access.

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO