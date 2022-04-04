Seven candidates seek GOP nomination for Senate

Seven candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the May 3 primary election.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, who is retiring. He has held the seat since 2011.

J.D. Vance

Mr. Vance, 37, comes from the private sector as a venture capitalist, author, and veteran who first rose to public prominence when he released his book, Hillbilly Elegy in 2016. The book is his firsthand account of his family's struggles with drug addiction and other issues while growing up in Middletown, Ohio.

“I think that it is valuable to have people who are running for elected office who are representing the people of Ohio who know what it's like to be unable to afford basic necessities, or who know what it's like to be one medical bill or one automobile repair bill away from serious financial problems,” he said.

He’s taken much of that story along with him on the campaign trail, using his own personal accounts as a way of showing why America needs secure borders to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking, which he feels have torn communities like his hometown apart.

Mr. Vance has been a target of attack ads since the early days of the campaign, with most highlighting his criticisms of Donald Trump before he was elected president in 2016. He’s since changed his tune and been supportive of the approach taken by Mr. Trump while in office.

“There was a substantive difference between Donald Trump and what came before,” Mr. Vance said. “Yes, he was a successful business guy. Yes, he was a well-known celebrity, but on trade, on immigration, and on foreign policy, he was a radical departure from where the establishment of the Republican Party had been before.”

Jane Timken

Ms. Timken, 55, served as the chairman of the Ohio Republican from 2017 until stepping down in 2021, shortly before announcing her run for Senate.

She’s touted her work as party chair as helping “deliver Ohio for Donald Trump” and has described herself as a pro-Trump conservative.

On the issues, Ms. Timken said that she’s taken her experience of talking with voters across the state and become outspoken on the issue of education, wanting to give more say to parents over what is going on in their children’s schools.

“I’ve put out a parents first curriculum, it’s talking about transparency in the school curriculum, it’s banning critical race theory and the indoctrination of our children, it is reducing the Department of Education,” she said. “It is also making it so that the Department of Justice is not weaponized to go after parents who are standing up for their kids in schools.”

Ms. Timken said that she would also like to bring policies that support economic growth while reducing government spending.

“We have to make it so that businesses in this country can produce jobs, so we have to make sure the regulatory environment is not a job-killing environment,” she said. “We need to reassert our oversight of the bloated government agencies, we need to cut the federal spending because we are putting a debt burden on our children and grandchildren.”

Josh Mandel

Mr. Mandel, 44, served as the state treasurer from 2011 to 2019, and is self-described as “Pro-God, Pro-Gun, and Pro-Trump.” He’s also touted his reputation as a “fighter” having served in the Marine Corps from 2000 to 2008.

“I’m the same guy I’ve been since day one,” Mr. Mandel said. “I’m an anti-establishment fighter. While the fight against the Democrats and the radical left is ever important, I believe the more important fight is a fight for the soul of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.”

He has also built a reputation for making headlines for his interactions on social media and in real life.

He’s also said that he wants to bring more transparency to Washington, citing his push to put the state of Ohio’s checkbook online during his time as treasurer.

On the issues though, Mr. Mandel said that he’s most concerned with being “pro-life”.

“If we’re not going to fight to protect the unborn and protect the sanctity of life, then nothing else matters,” he said.

He went on to say that 2nd Amendment rights are also a top priority for him, as well as advancing hardline conservative policies and moving on from “RINO Republicans” specifically calling out GOP Congressmen Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

“The time for bipartisanship is over,” Mr. Mandel said. “The time for soft, wimpy Republicans is over.”

Mike Gibbons

Mr. Gibbons, 69, has a background as an investment banker, saying he started his firm in Cleveland more than 30 years ago “with a desk and a phone.”

Now, he’s hoping to bring a business-minded approach to Washington in the footsteps of the former president.

“I think most senators that end up in Washington, their real skill is winning elections,” he said. “I may not be the smoothest guy out there, but as a businessman, I tell it like it is.”

He wants to use his business experience to tackle the nation’s economic issues, especially inflation.

“Inflation is going to be a real problem, and the left, the Biden Administration, depicts it as something that just happens because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and dislocations in supply chains,” Mr. Gibbons said. “It comes down to a lot more than that. It comes down to too many dollars chasing too few goods, and most of those dollars have been created by the Fed and government spending.”

He also said that he wants to continue to support the fossil fuel industry, which he feels the Biden Administration is trying to “crush.”

“I have no problem with windmills and solar cells, but they’re not going to ever provide our baseload,” Mr. Gibbons said. “We’re not going to get off fossil fuels very quickly here. It’s going to take a while because the entire energy provision system in the world has to be changed over.”

Mr. Gibbons has also spent big on advertising for his campaign, making a commitment of $10 million that will keep his ads on the airwaves through the primary election.

Matt Dolan

Mr. Dolan, 57, is currently a state senator representing the Cleveland suburb of Chagrin Falls. He’s previously worked as an attorney and a prosecutor, but his family is perhaps best known as the owners of the Cleveland Guardians.

He’s touted his work in the General Assembly on helping produce a balanced budget, as well as supporting law enforcement, and he believes that his experience in Columbus will translate to Washington.

“The Ohio Republican Party called it the most conservative budget in legislative history,” he said. “It reduced taxes, reduced regulations, expanded school choice. All the things that are good Republican principles that help Ohio grow.”

Mr. Dolan has separated himself from the rest of the Republican field by not concerning himself with the endorsement of Mr. Trump. Mr. Dolan said that he’s concerned with moving forward, saying that his opponents are still talking about the 2020 election.

“I’m the only one talking about moving forward, taking on the challenges that the Biden Administration has placed in front of us and putting forth policy that will take advantage of tomorrow,” Mr. Dolan said.

Mr. Dolan recently highlighted Toledo in his most recent television ad that supports keeping the Enbridge Line 5 oil and gas pipeline open. The 645-mile long oil and natural gas pipeline connects Michigan, Wisconsin, and Canada on land and through the Great Lakes. That oil gets distributed across the entire Midwest, including to refineries in the Toledo area. Mr. Dolan said that pushing America toward energy independence will help get inflation under control.

Neil Patel

Mr. Patel is a Columbus-area entrepreneur hoping to bring a community-based approach to the Senate. According to his campaign, he immigrated from India in 1979 and became a U.S. citizen in 1994, and has created more than 1,000 jobs for Ohioans as a small business owner.

His campaign has also touted his work as a “conservative voice” and a member of transition teams for West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. The Patel campaign has stated that he is also a supporter of former President Donald Trump and his policies.

“As your next senator, I would like to protect and secure our Constitution,” he said at the most recent GOP candidate debate.

On the issues, Mr. Patel wants to secure the southern border, cut back on spending, and ensure the country’s elections are secure and simplified.

“My life motto is faith, freedom, and service,” he said in his closing remarks. “I am a common man with a common sense, working with everybody. I’ve employed over 1,000 employees. Now I want to serve our state and our country.”

Mark Pukita

Mr. Pukita is an entrepreneur who first moved to Ohio from the East coast in 1976. He founded the company Fast Switch in 1996, which has created thousands of jobs, according to his campaign.

He sold most of his stake in the company since, and now wants to change the culture in Washington, a culture he has described as bloated with overspending and bureaucracy.

“I’m doing this because I believe our country is in peril,” he said in his opening remarks at the recent debate. “I have two grandchildren and I don’t want the American dream being taken from them.”

The Pukita campaign has put out a policy plan that includes protecting constitutional freedoms, supporting international allies and energy independence, and adding greater security measures to the border and the elections.

“I’m the only candidate up here who can say I got in the race before Rob Portman dropped out,” he said in his closing remarks. “Did [the other candidates] think Rob Portman was doing a good job? I did not, that’s why I’m running.”

The winner of the primary will go on to face one of three Democratic candidates in the November general election: U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area), Columbus area consumer protection attorney Morgan Harper, and Columbus area information technology executive Traci (TJ) Johnson.