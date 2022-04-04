St. John's, BGSU alum Floyd officiates in 2nd straight NCAA tournament

If John Floyd wasn’t going to play, he was going to find a way to stick around the game of basketball as long as he could.

His uniform went from a jersey and shorts to a zebra-striped shirt and black pants.

The former St. John’s Jesuit and Bowling Green State University player explored avenues into the game that led him through the ranks of officiating, and for the second straight season, his hard work resulted in one of the most unique payoffs in sports.

Floyd is back in northwest Ohio working his day job, but during the winter months, he moonlighted once again as a Division I college basketball referee.

His most recent assignment: the NCAA men’s tournament for the second time.

“This year was my first true experience of the tournament as we all know it,” Floyd said. “Very blessed with the opportunity. You never know if you’re going to get the call on that Sunday. They do it just like the teams find out on Selection Sunday, so you never know. You refresh your e-mail every hour, and I was fortunate enough to get the e-mail as being selected as an on-court official.”

His first NCAA tournament game came in 2021, when No. 6-seed Texas Tech defeated No. 11-seed Utah State 65-53 in Bloomington, Ind.

He was selected as a standby/alternate official for two more games in the 2021 tournament, which took place in a “bubble” created by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

His assignment in the 2022 tournament was No. 6 Texas versus No. 11 Virginia Tech in Milwaukee on March 18.

The 2022 tournament was technically the third time Floyd was selected, but he was chosen as an alternate in 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Floyd worked games in the Atlantic 10, Horizon League, and Mid-American Conference, and he worked the MAC tournament in Cleveland this season. He earned a nomination as a candidate for the NCAA tournament through his body of work.

“I don’t think it matters if you’re working a Mid-American game or Big Ten game or an ACC game,” Floyd said. “I think their full objective is to get the 100 best officials that they feel are going to do the best job to work the NCAA tournament. I don’t think they look at it like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get so many from this conference and so many from that conference.’ I think their true objective is to try to get the best guys out there.”

Floyd is a part of a basketball family.

His brothers, the late Eric Floyd and current Central Catholic boys basketball coach Mike Floyd, experienced success in the basketball world at varying levels. Eric helped St. John’s to a state championship game appearance in 1996, and Mike took the Titans to the same spot in 2004 before rising as a coach.

After going through the Ed Heintschel School of Basketball at St. John’s, John Floyd began his college career at Oakland in 2002. He transferred to BGSU and played there from 2004 to 2006. He led the Falcons in assists in both of his seasons.

“He’s always been someone that I looked up to and admired a lot,” Mike Floyd said about John. “Even looking back at his career as a player, and obviously the reffing stuff, his hard work and dedication to become a better player or official is just second to none. I’ve always said that he’s maximized his potential as a player because of how hard he worked.”

John Floyd was chosen as one of the best of the best among officials for the second straight season. The 2021 bubble tournament was played throughout the state of Indiana and had a limited capacity in every sense of the word. That included game day personnel, fans, and officials.

The NCAA brought 60 officials into the 2021 bubble. John Floyd was selected as one of the 15 alternates, and he got the call on the Monday following Selection Sunday. He went and found a rapid coronavirus test, tested negative, and was on the road to Indiana.

“That was a very surreal moment, because once I knew I was in the bubble, I knew I was going to get on the floor,” John Floyd said. “All 60 guys were going to work. So at that point it was ecstatic. You think about, ‘I started reffing third and fourth grade, little kids stuff. That’s how I started learning.

“To go from that 12, 13 years ago to lead up to that moment. I always had the goal to get into the NCAA tournament, and it was realized that this goal was a reality.”