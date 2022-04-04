City of Austin looking for lifeguards

Austin is garnering some flattery for a fact locals embrace: It’s one of the best cities to settle down in in the country. Wesbsite Niche.com’s new ranking of the best U.S. cities to live in puts the Austin metro area at the No. 25 spot with an overall grade of A. Nearby Round Rock scored the No. 29 spot on the list of best cities to live in in the U.S., also with an overall A grade.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO