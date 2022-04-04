City of Austin looking for lifeguards

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin couple is suing the City, alleging that they are being kept apart against their will. That's according to both the lawsuit and a release from The James Wood Law Firm. The firm's release states that Austin Police Det. Timothy Hoppock and his wife, Andrea...
AUSTIN, Texas — One month after KVUE told the story of Kayleigh Williamson – her months worth of training and subsequent finish of the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon – the City of Austin honored her in a big way on Thursday. Spearheaded by councilwoman Mackenzie Kelly, the...
Austin is garnering some flattery for a fact locals embrace: It’s one of the best cities to settle down in in the country. Wesbsite Niche.com’s new ranking of the best U.S. cities to live in puts the Austin metro area at the No. 25 spot with an overall grade of A. Nearby Round Rock scored the No. 29 spot on the list of best cities to live in in the U.S., also with an overall A grade.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin housing market remains competitive, and as the days go on, house prices continue to go up. The number of homes valued at more than $1 million tripled in the last two years. In Central Texas, the percentage of million-dollar homes is growing faster than...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Councilmember Paige Ellis is working with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department to address the lifeguard shortage so that city pools can open at full capacity this summer. Ellis is attending a hiring fair at the South Austin Senior Activity Center on Friday as...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's city clerk is making city council meetings easier to attend, now with a remote option. From now on, Austin city board meetings will be "hybrid." Anyone can make a public comment over the phone or join in-person. It's all an effort to make life easier...
A city code update opening the door for additional height in developments along major Austin corridors is heading to City Council for final approval, months after officials approved a preliminary outline for the new option. The proposed changes to Austin's vertical mixed-use, or VMU, density bonus program passed through the...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is adding 80 new full-time positions after the Austin City Council approved an amendment to the annual budget Thursday. The new positions were added due to the "rapid and unprecedented increase" in travelers and aircraft traffic at the airport. The airport operating fund...
The city of Austin is looking for a partner to help create and run an affordable multifamily community in Central East Austin. We have details on the offer from City Hall — plus a ranking of local multifamily developers.
Sometimes, especially in the midst of yearslong pandemonium and crisis, you want to go where everybody knows your name — or at least where you can get a stiff drink, crafted cocktail, or mug of brewski and shoot the breeze with a few friendly barflies. Austin has no dearth...
AUSTIN, Texas — People living in Austin could someday use cryptocurrency to pay for various city fees or services depending on the results of a study the city council approved launching on Thursday. Council Member Mackenzie Kelly presented the resolution to the Austin City Council that calls for a...
AUSTIN, Texas — Leaders in Austin say the city has not only lost business because of controversial legislation passed last year, but tens of millions of future dollars are now at risk. Tom Noonan, the president and CEO of Visit Austin, the group that markets Austin nationally and internationally,...
Comments / 0