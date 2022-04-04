ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita police seek public help identifying human skeletal remains found on north side

By Amy Renee Leiker
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities discovered a partial set of human skeletal remains in north Wichita on Saturday, prompting a plea to the public for information about to whom they belong and how they got there. The remains were found inside...

