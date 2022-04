Before Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson can make history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, she has to make it through an intense vetting process — namely, her Senate confirmation hearings, and following confirmation vote. While the hearings ended on March 24, Jackson and her supporters are still staring down the vote that would confirm her. So, when will the Senate vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court? Here’s what the timeline looks like so far.

