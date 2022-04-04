ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County deputy constables now armed with AR-15 rifles

By Chad Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Citing the rise in violent crime in the county, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable has added several more AR-15 rifles to his deputies’ arsenal. Constable Mark Herman said that...

Comments / 56

dawn
2d ago

AR-15 is NOT an assault rifle!!! Really wish Biden and the media would learn what AR stands for 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Reply(7)
14
Mabrey Styles
2d ago

Awesome! But these aren't "assault rifles" .. lordt .. the drama just to get people to read an article. Now, let them use them! Don't imprison them for doing their job! We love our 🚔 💙

Reply(1)
5
CraCkEdGameR
2d ago

if we need to turn our police into the military this is the governments fault, open borders, easy on street crime for decades, you name it but now when pulled over for speeding average citizens will be approached by a AR wielding wild card of a person

Reply(3)
6
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Off-duty Texas deputy shot, killed in grocery store parking lot, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A Texas sheriff’s deputy is dead following a Thursday night shootout that occurred while he was off-duty, authorities said. According to KHOU-TV, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was walking to his car in a grocery store parking lot shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he spotted three suspects gathered around the vehicle, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Almendarez attempted to stop the group, who appeared to be trying to take his catalytic converter, authorities told KPRC-TV. One suspect produced a firearm, sparking a shootout that left Almendarez and two suspects wounded, Gonzalez said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Surveillance footage released of officer-involved shooting of suspect who was accused of killing a San Jacinto County deputy constable inside a mall

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance video and bodycam videos from an officer-involved shooting in which a San Jacinto County deputy constable and the suspect died on Feb. 23 at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston. The deputy was identified as Deputy Neil Adams, 62. The deputy was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
Click2Houston.com

‘Our hearts are once again broken’: Officials pay tribute to Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Chavis...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
