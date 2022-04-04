Get your coffee fix with Dunkin’s new makeup collection with e.l.f Cosmetics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s true, good things come in small packages like this new eye cream, according to a Kiehl’s reviewer. The popular skincare brand, Kiehl’s, dropped a multi-purpose eye cream that targets all four zones around the eye: brow bone, eyelid, outer corner, and undereye. It’s not just a moisturizer like other eye creams. The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream visibly lifts, smooth, de-puffs, and brightens the eye area for a youthful look. This super advanced cream is made with niacinamide and collagen peptide that’s responsible for brightening and improving fine lines plus crow’s feet. And better yet, only a small amount of this $55 eye cream is needed for each specific area. For all skin types, this non-greasy formula easily rejuvenates your eye areas. A Kiehl’s reviewer swears by this lightweight gel-cream, saying “I look and feel great. My insecurities about the wrinkles around my eyes are gone…And my results are just after two days and my bottle is still full. My new secret weapon. I look like I just got botox.”

SKIN CARE ・ 24 DAYS AGO