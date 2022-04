MILAN — Milan Public Library invites children of all ages to an evening with Erie Metro Parks Naturalist Cheryl Kilmer as she presents BUNNIES! — a special spring program all about these furry friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Milan Public Library story time room.

Attendees will learn fascinating facts about rabbits, plus have the opportunity to interact with a live bunny in the building.

This program is free and open to the public.