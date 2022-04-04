This new airline is exclusive to content creators and influencers – With flowing champagne and gourmet desserts it first stop will be a free flight to Coachella.
The world belongs to influencers and content creators. Proof of this lies in Willa, an online payments company that launched an airline called Willa Air. Gone are the days when influencers were offered airline lounge or seat upgrades, especially with a dedicated particular airline for the ever-expanding vocation that exists. Come...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0