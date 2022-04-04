ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Adidas releases Masters-inspired shoe collaboration with Waffle House

By Gabrielle Herzig
Golf Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. In honor of the 2022 Masters, Adidas has teamed up with the Georgia-bred restaurant chain Waffle House for a unique golf shoe...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#The Waffle#Golf Digest#Southern#Waffle House
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Adds Mustard Yellow Accents

Though unlikely to take part in Air Max Day 2022 — as the shoe’s appearance arrives only days before the event — this upcoming Nike Air Max Plus helps carry the energy further into the year. A simple offering relative to the styles seen earlier in the...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Expands With An Air Force 1 Low

Introduced by way of a Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Sun Club” collection is set to include the 40th anniversary-celebrating Nike Air Force 1. Akin to the aforementioned silhouette designed by Peter Moore, the Bruce Kilgore-crafted birthday shoe features a medley of summer-ready colors across its leather, suede and canvas upper. Medial profile swooshes opt for a vibrant blue tone, while counterparts on the opposite sides introduce orange flavor into the mix. Although the Air Force 1 Low‘s multi-color arrangement is refreshing, the pair’s signature details include “NIKE SUN CLUB” text on the tongue label; a hammock graphic on the label’s underside; and a smiling sun image on both shoes’ heels. Underfoot, the made-for-basketball sole units are partly constructed from up-cycled materials, as noted by the swoosh wheel logos on the sock-liners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Cream-Colored, Cross-Stitched Panels Land On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

As the Swoosh continues to build out the Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary, the company has outfitted Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in a mix of high-profile collaborations and solo efforts. For the model’s latest ensemble, the latter category grows by one, as a simple color palette and non-standard cross-stitched panels land on the sneaker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Lights Up With Reflective Piping

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been a go-to option for some of the most influential people in the cities of Baltimore, New York and elsewhere since the early 1980s. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the design has emerged in dozens of new styles, which will soon include a “Black/White” option accompanied by reflective piping across the upper.
BALTIMORE, MD
sneakernews.com

Orange-Colored Accents Animate This Greyscale Nike Air Max 90

While not the most ground-break Nike Air Max design, the Air Max 90 has helped popularize the Swoosh’s visible Air cushioning since it debuted 32 years ago. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation emerged in shades of off-white, grey and black across the model’s original mix of materials. TPU components along the tongue and at the profiles opt for stark-black contrast, while nearby suede panels (including the side swooshes) indulge in a grey suede. Remaining overlays across the upper deviate in a white-reminiscent hue that allows for the aforementioned colors to revel in the spotlight. The citrus flair that animated “airmax” logos throughout the upper, however, arguably steal the show, as it also lands on the visible Airbag underfoot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 3 “Muslin”

The Air Jordan 3 is credited for introducing the famed elephant print to the world. So how do you feel when Jordan Brand removed it from the original mudguards? Thus far, this change has been received well as it harkens back to past released such as the Air Jordan 3 “Mocha”, a sneaker that originally flopped at retail upon its introduction and later drew a massive cult following. That same style is seen on the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Muslin”, a shoe that draped in a color palette that might be too irresistible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 1 Mids Coming Soon With Wear-away Uppers

The endless supply of Air Jordan 1 Mid releases has just added a new player to the mix with this all-new style with wear-away uppers. This popular trend of applying eroded paint on a shoe’s upper was first brought to the fold with limited editions and collaborations in the past, but it’s now permeated the general release front as expected.
APPAREL
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy”

Concepts continues its trip down music memory lane, making a must-needed stop in Bethel, NY. The year is 1969, and the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, or commonly referred to as Woodstock, attracts over 400,000 and 32 music acts over a three-day span, marking one of the most significant moments in the history of live music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy