Logan Paul Awarded Guinness World Record For Ultra-Rare Pokémon Card

By Ewan Moore
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Paul has been awarded an honest-to-god Guinness World Record for his incredible ability to spend millions of dollars on Pokémon cards. Because having millions of dollars to spend on Pokémon cards wasn't its own reward, apparently. The YouTuber has received the award for spending $5,275,000 on...

