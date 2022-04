Titus brings his hilariously edgy take on the last year to West Michigan this weekend. Here's when and where you can see him perform. Actor and comedian Christopher Titus kicked off his North American tour for his 10 comedy special 'Zero Side Effects' back in January. If you, for some reason, have never watched the show Titus which aired 3 seasons on Fox back in the early 2000s, you are missing out. Between his TV and several comedy specials, Titus has built quite a reputation for very hard-hitting, I dare say, aggressive humor. If you're ready to relax, unwind, and get hit with rapid-fire jokes that make you think, you should check out one of the shows below.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO