WMA – Flushing The Water System

A state grant for nearly half a million dollars will help Mt. Pleasant improve on quality water services to residents. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced the city is one of the recipients of a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Drinking Water Asset Management grant totaling $492,231 that will be used to complete two main objectives – completing a detailed water system inventory of pipes, valves and plant assets, and integrating that data into a more current digital platform (an asset management program); and to identify water service line materials to meet the state’s lead and copper rules (distribution systems material inventory.)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 17 DAYS AGO