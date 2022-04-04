ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

WMA – Flushing The Water System

 2 days ago

Weather permitting, on Monday, April 4, the Warminster Municipal Authority will begin flushing the water distribution system between the hours of 8:30am and 3:30pm, Monday through Friday. During flushing in your area,...

Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant to improve water system with state grant

A state grant for nearly half a million dollars will help Mt. Pleasant improve on quality water services to residents. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced the city is one of the recipients of a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Drinking Water Asset Management grant totaling $492,231 that will be used to complete two main objectives – completing a detailed water system inventory of pipes, valves and plant assets, and integrating that data into a more current digital platform (an asset management program); and to identify water service line materials to meet the state’s lead and copper rules (distribution systems material inventory.)
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
KATC News

Savoy-Swords Water System to begin maintenance

The Savoy-Swords Water System in Eunice will be doing maintenance over the weekend. The water system says the work will begin on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Customers Northeast and Southeast of Highway 190 and the intersection of Guillory Road may experience low pressure on and off for the next 1 to 2 weeks or until completion of maintenance.
EUNICE, LA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum seeking $2.5 million from state for water system projects

Tarentum is eyeing more than $3 million in water line infrastructure upgrades, with council hoping to land most of the money from the state. Council voted Tuesday to apply for about $2.5 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development. Three projects...
TARENTUM, PA
