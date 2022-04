In The Independent’s new travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for.Picture the scene. After a sunny afternoon of walking the vineyards, you settle in to taste their fruits. Swilling your glass of white to see the honeyed colour, you tilt it gently and slurp your first sip of Denmark’s finest.Or Sweden’s. Or even Finland’s. It’s not so far-fetched - in fact, winemaking is already a fresh and surprising part of the travel scene in the Nordic nations.The fact that winemakers have begun to spring up across...

DRINKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO