Sherman, TX

'Roo Softball Drops Series Finale to Schreiner

By Kinsey Lee
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College softball team fell 7-2 to visiting Schreiner University in the final game of their weekend series against the Mountaineers, bringing the 'Roos to 8-21 overall and 3-9 in conference play....

The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
jambroadcasting.com

Bri Wodtke Named SCAC Pitcher of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Bri Wodtke of Schreiner Softball has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. “BRI WODTKE OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior right-hander from Johnson City, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Pitcher-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, March 28 through Sunday, April 3. Wodtke was outstanding in the circle last weekend for the Mountaineers, posting a perfect 3-0 record to lift Schreiner to a series sweep at Austin College. In the opener, Wodtke tossed a complete game with what was at the time a season-high eight strikeouts. She would bookend the weekend with her second complete game of the series and post a career-high 10 strikeouts to secure her third win of the weekend. In total, Wodtke finished the weekend striking out 22 batters and allowed just two earned runs, while scattering 13 hits in 16.2 innings of work for a 0.84 ERA.”
KERRVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Dallas Baptist's big bats too much to overcome for Bears in road loss

DALLAS — Dallas Baptist’s big bats gave Baylor a thumping. The No. 21 Patriots slugged three home runs in taking an 11-6 win over the visiting Bears on Tuesday night at Horner Ballpark. DBU (18-10) took control with a six-run third inning, and the Bears were never able to recover.
DALLAS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots sweep Texas A&M International

Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils...
TYLER, TX
KTEN.com

Southeastern Hall of Famer Crystal Robinson returns home

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) - Former Atoka graduate and Southeastern standout Crystal Robinson had a meet and greet Tuesday afternoon at Southeastern's softball game vs ECU. Robinson recently released her autobiography "Finding Myself," and took the pleasure of signing autographs and copies of the book. She also spoke with different teams on campus of her experience throughout the years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pleasanton Express

Eagles driving for a district championship

Pleasanton boys golf will make the short trip to Floresville on Wednesday for the district tournament flying high after recent results on the links. The Eagles won every tournament they played in during the month of March. Pleasanton won the Jourdanton Invitational on March 2 and the two-day Uvalde tournament right before taking a week off for spring break. It was during that break that the Eagles lost alumni Travis Garcia in the March 15 auto accident involving Garcia’s college golf team in West Texas. As they prepared for the home stretch of the season, the current Eagles decided to dedicate all of their remaining tournaments to the memory of Garcia.
PLEASANTON, TX
KTEN.com

Derek Lands retiring after 26 seasons

HOWE, Texas (KTEN) - After coaching for 26 years, 20 of those being at Howe and the other six at Bonham, longtime Lady Bulldogs head girls basketball coach Derek Lands is laying his career to rest. He announced his retirement last week, and believed it was time to say goodbye.
HOWE, TX

