'Roo Softball Drops Series Finale to Schreiner

KERRVILLE, TX: Bri Wodtke of Schreiner Softball has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. “BRI WODTKE OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior right-hander from Johnson City, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Pitcher-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, March 28 through Sunday, April 3. Wodtke was outstanding in the circle last weekend for the Mountaineers, posting a perfect 3-0 record to lift Schreiner to a series sweep at Austin College. In the opener, Wodtke tossed a complete game with what was at the time a season-high eight strikeouts. She would bookend the weekend with her second complete game of the series and post a career-high 10 strikeouts to secure her third win of the weekend. In total, Wodtke finished the weekend striking out 22 batters and allowed just two earned runs, while scattering 13 hits in 16.2 innings of work for a 0.84 ERA.”

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO