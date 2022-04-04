ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder blow out the Suns 117 - 96 with career nights from Poku, Oliver Sarr

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

If the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to lose their game against the mighty Phoenix Suns on Sunday, it seems they missed the memo. Perhaps charmed by the warm welcome Chris Paul got from the local crowd from his days playing in the city as a member of the (then) displaced Charlotte Hornets squad that first brought NBA basketball to the city, but the Thunder came away with a 117 – 96 blowout win over the Suns.

The game was a relatively close affair until the game’s final frame, when big nights from forward Alexsej Pokusevski — who scored his first career triple double with 17 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds — as well as two way big man Oliver Sarr, logging a career-high 24 points and 6 rebounds off of the bench. Shooting guard Aaron Wiggins also chipped in 17 points and 6 boards.

Oklahoma City next faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday for their final home game of the 2021-22 NBA season, then caps off the season with a three-game road trip.

