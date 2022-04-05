ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Father John Misty Ponders Empire, Decay, and Val Kilmer on ‘The Next 20th Century’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33956Q_0eypjPGy00

UPDATE (4/5): Father John Misty has announced a headlining tour in support of his upcoming album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century . The North American run will kick off July 31 at Red Rocks outside Denver, Colorado, and wrap Oct. 8 at the DPAC in Durham, North Carolina. Suki Waterhouse will provide support throughout must of the trek, while the Red Rocks show will feature FJM alongside the Colorado Symphony, and the gig at Radio City Hall in New York City will boast the New York Pops.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. A series of presales will begin April 6 at 10 a.m. local time using the password “CanFlub.” Full info is available on Father John Misty’s website , while a full list of dates is below.

**

Father John Misty quietly dropped a sprawling new song, “The Next 20th Century,” the sorta title-track from his upcoming album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century , set to arrive this Friday, April 8, via Sub Pop.

“The Next 20th Century” is an epic ballad that starts at a steady atmospheric pace, but with an extremely attention-grabbing first line, “The nazis that we hired/For our wedding band/Played your anthem like I wasn’t there.” From there, Misty waxes philosophical on empire, death, decay, and pop culture (including a Val Kilmer reference), as the song expands and explodes with sweeping strings and scorching guitar, before receding to a meditative conclusion.

“The Next 20th Century” marks the fourth track Misty has shared from Chloë and The Next 20th Century , following “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” “Q4,” and “Funny Girl.” The album marks his fifth studio album and first in four years following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer .

Misty has a handful of shows scheduled around the arrival of Chloë and The Next 20th Century , including a pair of gigs in the U.K. and two record-release shows at the Rainbow Room in New York City, both on April 14. He has several festival sets scheduled during the summer as well.

Father John Misty Tour Dates

June 26 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
July 8 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
July 31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 14 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 23 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum (with Suki Waterhouse)
August 26 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
August 27 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Square (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 16 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 19 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 23 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival
September 26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 27 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (with Suki Waterhouse)
September 30 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre (with Suki Waterhouse)
October 1 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre (with Suki Waterhouse)
October 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater (with Suki Waterhouse)
October 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall (with Suki Waterhouse)
October 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Suki Waterhouse)
October 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Suki Waterhouse)
October 8 – Durham, NC @ DPAC (with Suki Waterhouse)

