ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Projecting the Bears' 2022 starting lineup as offseason program begins

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUN2j_0eypezJr00

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into the 2022 season, and it’s hard to predict exactly what this team will look like with roster holes to fill.

The Bears are gearing up for the start of their offseason program, where new head coach Matt Eberflus will formally meet his team for the first time. Still, it’s clear there’s plenty of work for general manager Ryan Poles to do with this roster.

When looking at these projections with current players, it’s clear that Poles has plenty of work to do both on offense and defense to address some starting positions, as well as depth.

As the Bears kick off their offseason program, we’re projecting what the current Bears starting lineup would look like with the players currently under contract.

QB Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLaTI_0eypezJr00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question about who’s QB1 heading into the 2022 season. Justin Fields gets an entire offseason to prepare as the starting quarterback, where he’ll learn a new offense under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Fields is expected to make a big leap in Year 2.

RB David Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17W1Wu_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Running back is one the most consistent groups on offense, which starts with David Montgomery. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and there’s no question he’s the lead back heading into 2022. Montgomery has been one of Chicago’s most consistent players over the last couple of seasons.

FB Khari Blasingame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vOa1_0eypezJr00
USA Today Sports

For the first time in four years, the Bears have a fullback on the roster in Khari Blasingame. Blasingame established himself as Tennessee’s primary fullback until an injury cost him his starting job. Now in Chicago, Blasingame is the only fullback on the roster and could be a solid contributor in the run game.

WR Darnell Mooney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v782R_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Darnell Mooney is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, where he cemented himself as a playmaker for the Bears. Things are looking up for Mooney entering Year 3, where he’ll look to build on his chemistry with Fields and continue to grow as a downfield threat.

WR Byron Pringle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfNTP_0eypezJr00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears added a speedy weapon in former Chiefs wideout Byron Pringle, who signed a one-year, prove-it deal. Right now, he’s the second wide receiver on the depth chart. While Pringle might not wind up being the WR2 behind Mooney, he’ll at least be the WR3 and hold a starting role on offense.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NGIX_0eypezJr00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago added a playmaker who’s familiar with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme in Equanimeous St. Brown. He projects to be a depth option. Chicago isn’t done adding wide receivers this offseason, and St. Brown will likely find himself as a WR4 when all is said and done.

TE Cole Kmet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eudF_0eypezJr00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet is entering his third season with the Bears, and he’s sure to benefit from a new offense and playcaller in Getsy. Kmet took a step forward in his second year, where he saw a significant uptick in production, more than doubling his production from his rookie season. Kmet could finally have a breakout season in Year 3.

LT Teven Jenkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfXu3_0eypezJr00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Teven Jenkins missed most of his rookie year after having back surgery in training camp. When he returned, he saw some playing time at left tackle in place of an injured Jason Peters. While Jenkins surely figures to be a starter on the offensive line, the question is where he’ll line up. Right now, that projects to be left tackle.

LG Cody Whitehair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Y3bf_0eypezJr00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cody Whitehair become another cap casualty as Poles reworks the roster, the assumption is Whitehair will retain his starting left guard job in 2022. Whitehair is coming off a down year and will have a $12.3 salary cap hit, the third-highest on the team.

C Lucas Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEYUd_0eypezJr00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Patrick could wind up being one of the most under-the-radar signings of free agency. Patrick is a versatile interior lineman, having played all three positions along the interior, but he was brought here to serve as the team’s starting center. He also has a good understanding of new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme.

RG Dakota Dozier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK5rM_0eypezJr00
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Dakota Dozier was a depth signing, and he’s not likely going to be starting for Chicago. With that said, the Bears currently have a gaping hole at right guard, which means that he’d figure to assume that starting role at present.

RT Larry Borom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyqwH_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Larry Borom was solid in his rookie season, where he took over for Germain Ifedi at right tackle and held his own against some of the league’s top pass rushers. Borom figures to factor into Chicago’s plans as a starter in 2022, but it’s uncertain where he’s going to land. Right now, that’s right tackle.

DE Robert Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvtQJ_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Following the Khalil Mack trade, Robert Quinn is the Bears’ top edge rusher heading into 2022. Quinn is coming off a record-setting season with Chicago, where he totaled 18.5 sacks.

DE Trevis Gipson

While the Bears signed Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson projects to get an opportunity to start at edge rusher opposite Quinn. Gipson had an impressive 2021 season, where he saw significant action in place of an injured Mack.

DT Justin Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7GuN_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After not signing Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, Justin Jones is in line to serve as the three-technique on the defensive line. Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Chargers, where he had career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5).

DT Khyiris Tonga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1cjK_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/David Banks

With Eddie Goldman’s release, Khyiris Tonga is next in line as the 1-technique (nose tackle) spot. Tonga saw significant action in his rookie season, where he showed promise as a disruptive defender, particularly as a run stuffer.

LB Roquan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frRxq_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Roquan Smith has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers, and he’ll be a focal point in Eberflus’ defense. Smith, who is in-line for a contract extension, figures to assume the weak-side linebacker role.

LB Nicholas Morrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDgJ3_0eypezJr00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears appear to have found another starting linebacker alongside Smith in Nicholas Morrow, who signed a one-year deal. Morrow missed last season due to a foot injury suffered in the preseason. But in 2020, Morrow had career highs in total tackles (78), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three) and QB hits (six).

LB Caleb Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36B013_0eypezJr00
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Caleb Johnson most likely isn’t going to be starting at linebacker alongside Smith and Morrow, but where the roster currently stands, he’s projected to have one of those starting roles. Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2021, was a core special teamer and reserve as a rookie.

CB Jaylon Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc9wS_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Jaylon Johnson is one of the building blocks for this defense moving forward, and he’s coming off another solid season. Johnson is the clear-cut CB1 where things stand, where the hope is he’ll take another step forward.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPCpm_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears will likely target a cornerback in the NFL draft as opposed to what could be a more expensive free agent market. But where things currently stand, Thomas Graham Jr. could factor into a starting role at cornerback in 2022.

S Eddie Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGnB0_0eypezJr00
USA Today Sports

Eddie Jackson’s contract makes it almost impossible to release him, and it’s hard to imagine they’d find a trade partner for that exact reason. That means it’ll be Jackson leading the way at safety in 2022.

S Dane Cruikshank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtCsT_0eypezJr00
USA Today Sports

Dane Cruikshank wasn’t brought in to be a starter opposite Jackson, but he’s proven himself to be a viable reserve and core special teamer. Still, Jackson and Houston-Carson are the only safeties on the roster right now. So at least Chicago has someone to currently fill that vacant starting role.

K Cairo Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR5wN_0eypezJr00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cairo Santos is locked down as the Bears’ starting kicker, where he’s entering the second year of his three-year contract extension signed last offseason. Santos has been solid for Chicago over the last couple of years, where he’s put an end to their kicker curse.

P Ryan Winslow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFMqg_0eypezJr00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed Ryan Winslow earlier this offseason, and he’s currently the starting punter following Pat O’Donnell’s departure in free agency. Although that doesn’t necessarily mean Winslow is going to be the starter when the season kicks off.

LS Patrick Scales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PidRD_0eypezJr00
© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal, where he’ll reunite with Santos. Scales is one of two players that Poles has re-signed this offseason, and he’s been a solid special teamer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Johnson
Person
Khari Blasingame
Person
Justin Fields
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Speculation Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

With Monday’s move, the Philadelphia Eagles now have double first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Howie Roseman and the Eagles appear to be playing chess, as next year’s draft is expected to be much deeper at QB; giving the franchise insurance of Jalen Hurts is not the answer.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chargers#American Football#Poles#Qb Justin Fields
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Could’ve Landed NFL Coaching Job

The door may very well be closed on Colin Kaepernick playing quarterback in the NFL again. But it looks like he may have had an opportunity in coaching at one point. According to ProFootballTalk, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may have brought up Kaepernick as a potential QBs coach when he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job earlier this year. That coaching job would have been contingent on Kaepernick giving up on playing again.
NFL
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy