Projecting the Bears' 2022 starting lineup as offseason program begins

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into the 2022 season, and it’s hard to predict exactly what this team will look like with roster holes to fill.

The Bears are gearing up for the start of their offseason program, where new head coach Matt Eberflus will formally meet his team for the first time. Still, it’s clear there’s plenty of work for general manager Ryan Poles to do with this roster.

When looking at these projections with current players, it’s clear that Poles has plenty of work to do both on offense and defense to address some starting positions, as well as depth.

As the Bears kick off their offseason program, we’re projecting what the current Bears starting lineup would look like with the players currently under contract.

QB Justin Fields

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question about who’s QB1 heading into the 2022 season. Justin Fields gets an entire offseason to prepare as the starting quarterback, where he’ll learn a new offense under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Fields is expected to make a big leap in Year 2.

RB David Montgomery

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Running back is one the most consistent groups on offense, which starts with David Montgomery. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and there’s no question he’s the lead back heading into 2022. Montgomery has been one of Chicago’s most consistent players over the last couple of seasons.

FB Khari Blasingame

USA Today Sports

For the first time in four years, the Bears have a fullback on the roster in Khari Blasingame. Blasingame established himself as Tennessee’s primary fullback until an injury cost him his starting job. Now in Chicago, Blasingame is the only fullback on the roster and could be a solid contributor in the run game.

WR Darnell Mooney

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Darnell Mooney is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, where he cemented himself as a playmaker for the Bears. Things are looking up for Mooney entering Year 3, where he’ll look to build on his chemistry with Fields and continue to grow as a downfield threat.

WR Byron Pringle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears added a speedy weapon in former Chiefs wideout Byron Pringle, who signed a one-year, prove-it deal. Right now, he’s the second wide receiver on the depth chart. While Pringle might not wind up being the WR2 behind Mooney, he’ll at least be the WR3 and hold a starting role on offense.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago added a playmaker who’s familiar with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme in Equanimeous St. Brown. He projects to be a depth option. Chicago isn’t done adding wide receivers this offseason, and St. Brown will likely find himself as a WR4 when all is said and done.

TE Cole Kmet

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet is entering his third season with the Bears, and he’s sure to benefit from a new offense and playcaller in Getsy. Kmet took a step forward in his second year, where he saw a significant uptick in production, more than doubling his production from his rookie season. Kmet could finally have a breakout season in Year 3.

LT Teven Jenkins

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Teven Jenkins missed most of his rookie year after having back surgery in training camp. When he returned, he saw some playing time at left tackle in place of an injured Jason Peters. While Jenkins surely figures to be a starter on the offensive line, the question is where he’ll line up. Right now, that projects to be left tackle.

LG Cody Whitehair

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cody Whitehair become another cap casualty as Poles reworks the roster, the assumption is Whitehair will retain his starting left guard job in 2022. Whitehair is coming off a down year and will have a $12.3 salary cap hit, the third-highest on the team.

C Lucas Patrick

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Patrick could wind up being one of the most under-the-radar signings of free agency. Patrick is a versatile interior lineman, having played all three positions along the interior, but he was brought here to serve as the team’s starting center. He also has a good understanding of new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme.

RG Dakota Dozier

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Dakota Dozier was a depth signing, and he’s not likely going to be starting for Chicago. With that said, the Bears currently have a gaping hole at right guard, which means that he’d figure to assume that starting role at present.

RT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Larry Borom was solid in his rookie season, where he took over for Germain Ifedi at right tackle and held his own against some of the league’s top pass rushers. Borom figures to factor into Chicago’s plans as a starter in 2022, but it’s uncertain where he’s going to land. Right now, that’s right tackle.

DE Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Following the Khalil Mack trade, Robert Quinn is the Bears’ top edge rusher heading into 2022. Quinn is coming off a record-setting season with Chicago, where he totaled 18.5 sacks.

DE Trevis Gipson

While the Bears signed Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson projects to get an opportunity to start at edge rusher opposite Quinn. Gipson had an impressive 2021 season, where he saw significant action in place of an injured Mack.

DT Justin Jones

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After not signing Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, Justin Jones is in line to serve as the three-technique on the defensive line. Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Chargers, where he had career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5).

DT Khyiris Tonga

AP Photo/David Banks

With Eddie Goldman’s release, Khyiris Tonga is next in line as the 1-technique (nose tackle) spot. Tonga saw significant action in his rookie season, where he showed promise as a disruptive defender, particularly as a run stuffer.

LB Roquan Smith

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Roquan Smith has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers, and he’ll be a focal point in Eberflus’ defense. Smith, who is in-line for a contract extension, figures to assume the weak-side linebacker role.

LB Nicholas Morrow

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears appear to have found another starting linebacker alongside Smith in Nicholas Morrow, who signed a one-year deal. Morrow missed last season due to a foot injury suffered in the preseason. But in 2020, Morrow had career highs in total tackles (78), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three) and QB hits (six).

LB Caleb Johnson

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Caleb Johnson most likely isn’t going to be starting at linebacker alongside Smith and Morrow, but where the roster currently stands, he’s projected to have one of those starting roles. Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2021, was a core special teamer and reserve as a rookie.

CB Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Jaylon Johnson is one of the building blocks for this defense moving forward, and he’s coming off another solid season. Johnson is the clear-cut CB1 where things stand, where the hope is he’ll take another step forward.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears will likely target a cornerback in the NFL draft as opposed to what could be a more expensive free agent market. But where things currently stand, Thomas Graham Jr. could factor into a starting role at cornerback in 2022.

S Eddie Jackson

USA Today Sports

Eddie Jackson’s contract makes it almost impossible to release him, and it’s hard to imagine they’d find a trade partner for that exact reason. That means it’ll be Jackson leading the way at safety in 2022.

S Dane Cruikshank

USA Today Sports

Dane Cruikshank wasn’t brought in to be a starter opposite Jackson, but he’s proven himself to be a viable reserve and core special teamer. Still, Jackson and Houston-Carson are the only safeties on the roster right now. So at least Chicago has someone to currently fill that vacant starting role.

K Cairo Santos

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cairo Santos is locked down as the Bears’ starting kicker, where he’s entering the second year of his three-year contract extension signed last offseason. Santos has been solid for Chicago over the last couple of years, where he’s put an end to their kicker curse.

P Ryan Winslow

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed Ryan Winslow earlier this offseason, and he’s currently the starting punter following Pat O’Donnell’s departure in free agency. Although that doesn’t necessarily mean Winslow is going to be the starter when the season kicks off.

LS Patrick Scales

© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal, where he’ll reunite with Santos. Scales is one of two players that Poles has re-signed this offseason, and he’s been a solid special teamer.