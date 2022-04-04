Kamala Harris’ deputy chief of staff will leave White House in latest shakeup

Michael Fuchs, the former Clinton and Obama administration foreign policy adviser who has served as Vice President Kamala Harris ’ deputy chief of staff since she took office, will depart the White House next month.

In an internal memorandum obtained by Reuters, Mr Fuchs wrote that he will remain on the job until May to “ensure a smooth transition” to his successor.

Mr Fuchs is the latest senior staffer to depart Ms Harris’ employ during her term, following the vice president’s national security adviser, communications director, chief spokesperson, and others who left over the course of her first year in office.

"Fifteen months later, it's almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances," Mr Fuchs wrote. Work done by the Biden administration has turned things around”.

It’s not unusual for White House senior staff to decamp for other roles at this point in any administration, though President Joe Biden has seen very few departures at either the senior staff or cabinet level so far.

But Ms Harris’ tenure as vice president has been marked by a number of high-profile staff exits, some far earlier than would otherwise be expected.

Last year, her chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders left the administration for a job with MSNBC, and communications director Ashley Etienne left soon after.