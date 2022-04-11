Save a life. Eliminate distracted driving with these 8 tips.
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , in 2020 distracted driving crashes killed 3,142 people in the U.S., an average of nine deaths per day. That number was up 10% from the year before.
AAA is encouraging all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following the tips below:
1. CELLPHONES
Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.
2. GPS
Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.
3. PULL OVER
If you must call or text while driving, pull off the road safely and stop first.
4. SEEK HELP
If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.
5. GOOD PASSENGER
Be a good passenger - speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.
6. DON'T BE A DISTRACTION
Don’t be a distraction - avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.
7. DO NOT DISTURB
Activate the "Do Not Disturb" feature on your iPhone or Android device to prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.
8. PEDESTRIANS AND BICYCLISTS
Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.
Source: AAA
Comments / 0