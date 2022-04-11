Save a life. Eliminate distracted driving with these 8 tips.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , in 2020 distracted driving crashes killed 3,142 people in the U.S., an average of nine deaths per day. That number was up 10% from the year before.

AAA is encouraging all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following the tips below:

1. CELLPHONES

Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

2. GPS

Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

3. PULL OVER

If you must call or text while driving, pull off the road safely and stop first.

4. SEEK HELP

If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.

5. GOOD PASSENGER

Be a good passenger - speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

6. DON'T BE A DISTRACTION

Don’t be a distraction - avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.

7. DO NOT DISTURB

Activate the "Do Not Disturb" feature on your iPhone or Android device to prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.

8. PEDESTRIANS AND BICYCLISTS

Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.

Source: AAA