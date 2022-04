A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Turkey was forced to divert to Vienna on Monday after an “out of control” woman started shouting and reportedly slapped a fellow passenger.Travellers on flight LS895 said the woman had been “kicking off” before the plane had even left Manchester Airport, with some saying she was ranting about noisy babies on the flight.The plane left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday 21 March for the 4hr 30m flight to Antalya, Turkey, but was forced to divert two hours in, landing in Vienna at 11.38am.A fellow passenger who did not want to be named...

