PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now is one of the best times of the year in Arizona, or actually, it’s the start to the best time of the year in Arizona. The weather is starting to heat up but it’s the calm before the heat, so it’s a great excuse to leash up your furry friends and take them with you to a local bar. You will be surprised how many there are around Arizona and in the Valley alone. Here’s a list of about 14 out of the 100s to check out next time you want to grab a drink or some food and have your dog tag along too.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 DAYS AGO