Elon Musk Just Became Twitter's Largest Shareholder

By Dr Alfredo Carpineti
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Elon Musk has become the largest shareholder of Twitter, as reported by the Financial Times. In a document filed with the Social and Exchange Commission, Twitter reports that Musk now owns 73,486,938 shares of the company – 9.2 percent of Twitter’s stock. That’s more than former CEO and founder Jack...

Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter, Will Probably Push for a Board Seat

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just bought 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, but is this enough to make a change in the social media platform's policies? With his tweets, the Tesla boss regularly makes headlines on the short message service Twitter – now he is becoming the largest Twitter shareholder.
BUSINESS
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Opinion | Why Elon Musk Is Buying into Twitter

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. Elon Musk has found something to keep himself occupied until his first crewed mission to Mars fulfills his prediction and lands on the Red Planet in 2029. He’s purchased a 9.2 percent share in Twitter for $2.9 billion — where he has 80.2 million followers — making him the social media company’s largest shareholder. Given his $299 billion fortune, all it would take is a few mouse clicks to place the entire company in his shopping cart and complete the transaction in short order. If he does so, in addition to being the electric car guy and the rocket guy, he’ll become the Twitter guy, too.
ECONOMY
TheWrap

Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Undermines Democracy,’ Suggests Need for ‘a New Platform’

Elon Musk on Friday argued that Twitter “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform” might be needed. The Tesla founder joined the debate on censorship on major social media platforms, first posting a Twitter poll centered on the question: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
BUSINESS
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has recently acquired a three billion dollar Twitter stake, which equates to about 9.2% of the social media company, or 73,486,938 Twitter shares. The news comes from a US securities filing, and according to the BBC, the acquisition, which reportedly happened on...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Elon Musk on track to be world's first trillionaire

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is currently set to be the world’s first trillionaire, a study has suggested.Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk is currently the world’s richest man with an estimated new worth of around $263 billion (£199.95 billion).The 50-year-old could possibly become the world’s first trillionaire in two years, with “an annual average increase of 129%”.A study conducted by approve.com estimated Musk’s wealth could increase to “$1.38 trillion (£1.05 trillion) by 2024 at age 52”.Those who conducted the study explained: “We analysed the net worth of the richest 30 people in the world according to Forbes and recorded the last...
BUSINESS
Ledger-Enquirer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks a New Twitter Might Be Needed

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive or the "Technoking of Tesla," as he likes to call himself, Elon Musk has been advocating for significant changes to be made at social media platform Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report over the last 24 to 48 hours. Musk's...
BUSINESS

