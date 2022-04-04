ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar rental company Hertz is planning to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Swedish...

ktvz.com

