Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO