INDIANAPOLIS – Every year, on average, Indiana is hit by 22 tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Too often warnings go unheeded, are not heard, or people do not know where to seek shelter. What role can you play in ensuring you are aware of a severe weather situation? This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Indiana and each day is used to ensure you are prepared.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO