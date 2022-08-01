UFC Heavyweight rankings: Sergei Pavlovich enters the top 10

The UFC heavyweight rankings are one of the most popular lists in the sport. Despite the big guys not being the quickest and most technical, the weight class remains a favorite because of the consistent knockouts that come from the most powerful fighters in the sport. However, unlike generations past, the current crop of elite heavyweights are some of the most talented that the industry has ever seen.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at where the best of the best land in the official Sportsnaut.com UFC heavyweight rankings.

UFC Heavyweight rankings top-10

10. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4)

After winning his first round in the Octagon in spectacular fashion, Jairzinho Rozenstruik four of his last six and two by knockout. With the competition getting stiffer, the Suriname native has not been able to rise to the occasion. It will be interesting to see if he makes some adjustments in his training and approach for his next fight.

Next Fight: TBD

9. Sergei Pavlovich (16-1)

Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Derrick Lewis (not pictured) in a heavyweight bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Following a difficult UFC debut loss to Alistair Overeem four years ago, Sergei Pavlovich is one of the hottest fighters in the division since. Earning four-straight knockouts, with the biggest yet coming against Derrick Lewis at UFC 277 . Sure, it could be argued the bout was stopped early, but he still had “The Black Beast” badly hurt and likely would have finished the fight soon after. The Russian is a new force in the division.

Next Fight: TBD

8. Alexander Volkov (35-10)

Alexander Volkov has been a top-level MMA heavyweight for a long time. He proved it once again with a destructive victory over a man thought to be a better striker in Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56. The Russian may never be a UFC champion, but he remains one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the world and a serious challenge for any competitor who faces him.

Next fight: TBD

6. Derrick Lewis (26-10)

Just when recent interim title challenger Derrick Lewis seemed back on track, Tai Tuivasa derailed it all. His stunning KO loss to the New Zealander in February sent show waves through the division and dropped him out of the top five for the first time in years. At UFC 277, the losing streak continued with a stunning KO loss to Sergei Pavlovich. The era of “The Black Beast” being a perennial top-five fighter may be over.

Next Fight: TBD

7. Tom Aspinall (12-3)

Englishman Tom Aspinall is one of the hottest fighters in the division having won nine straight, and five in the UFC — all by finish. His UFC London easy-work win over Alexander Volkov sent a clear message to the industry. At July’s follow-up London card he faced his first bad luck in a long time when he suffered a serious knee injury just seconds into his bout with Curtis Blaydes. While it’s listed as a loss on his record, Aspinall’s tough luck did not diminish his place in the division at all.

Next Fight: TBD

5. Stipe Miocic (20-4)

Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all time, but he has also been one of the least active in recent years. It is unclear when the two-time division king will compete next, or against who, but if his hiatus stretches out over the coming months, he could fall fast in the top-10.

Next Fight: TBD

4. Tai Tuivasa (15-3)

The master of the “shooey” is now a top-five fighter. Who would have thought that a few years back? But five straight Ws in the Octagon and a shocking KO of “The Beast” Derrick Lewis will do that. He will get his greatest test yet in Sept. when he face former interim champion Ciryl Gane in Paris, France.

Next Fight: vs. Ciryl Gane on Sept. 3

3. Curtis Blaydes (16-3)

Curtis Blaydes held on to his spot in the top five at UFC Columbus and once again proved why he is one of the most underappreciated elite talents at heavyweight. He is a complete fighter with uncanny cardio and it takes the best the weight class has to offer to beat him. At UFC London he had a chance to elevate his place in the division, however, while Tom Aspinall’s sudden knee injury handed “Razor” a victory it did little to increase his status in the weight class.

Next Fight: TBD

2. Ciryl Gane (10-1)

Ciryl Gane is the best heavyweight in the world not named Francis Ngannou. And the fact that the reigning champion had to become a wrestler to beat him confirms his place as the best striker in the division as well. Nonetheless, he has something to prove in his next bout and will get an interesting challenge in red-hot Tai Tuivasa

Next Fight: vs. Tai Tuivasa on Sept. 3

1. Champion: Francis Ngannou (17-3)

Francis Ngannou’s future in the UFC is unclear. He is in the midst of a contract dispute that could sideline him for the rest of the year and is recuperating from serious knee surgery that is unlikely to lead to negotiations and a contract he is happy with. However, his win against Gane in January proved once and for all that Ngannou is not just the most dangerous man in the division. He is a power-punching monster with championship-level fight IQ too.

Next Fight: TBD

