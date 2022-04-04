ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State adds commitments from 4-star TE Javonte Vereen, walk-on WR Ashton Locklear

By Steven Muma
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State had a good weekend on the recruiting trail, beginning with the commitment of in-state tight end Javonte Vereen on Friday. Vereen, who is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 class, chose NC State over Maryland and...

