Memphis, TN

Tulane secures third series sweep to open conference play in program history

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – A three-run eighth inning helped the Tulane University (19-9-1, 3-0 AAC) earn the series-sweeping win over Memphis (12-12, 0-23 AAC) 5-3 on Sunday inside FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field. With today’s win the Green Wave earned a sweep in the opening series of conference play for only the third...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
Natchez Democrat

Southern Miss baseball travels to Pearl to face Ole Miss

HATTIESBURG – After winning a big Conference USA series over the weekend, the Southern Miss baseball team returns to action Tuesday night when they travel to Pearl to face in-state foe Ole Miss at Trustmark Park. Game time is set for 6 p.m., and the Golden Eagles are the designated visiting team.
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
KTAL

LA Tech Hosts In-State Foe UL-Lafayette For Two Midweek Contests

RUSTON, La (LA Tech Athletic Communications) – Louisiana Tech is back home facing off with UL-Lafayette twice during the midweek. The Bulldogs are set to play five games in the next six days in Ruston with Rice coming to town for a conference weekend series. SERIES INFORMATION. Dates and...
