Tulane secures third series sweep to open conference play in program history

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.

OXFORD, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO