StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy start to the week

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday! A weather system will cool temperatures this afternoon and produce breezy winds....

kvia.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Lots of cloud cover, scattered rain also possible

Rain showers cross through the area for early tonight with the bulk of that falling early tonight over the eastern and southern portions of the viewing area. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to near 40°. Monday looks to remain mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Cold night before warm weather this week with a First Alert Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more chilly night ahead before we see a warming trend and rain chances returning this week. First Alert Wednesday: Rain likely. We’re going to wrap up the weekend clear and cold. Tonight, lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FourStates

Warm and breezy Sunday; Slight rain chance Monday

Remember to turn the clocks back before bed tonight; sunrises and sunsets will be an hour later beginning tomorrow. Clear skies will persist through Saturday, but winds will pick up tonight out of the southwest. We’ll cool into the 30s tonight, but temperatures will jump into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Monday will see highs in the upper 50s ahead of a small rain chance in the afternoon and evening, but most of this rain will stay to our southeast. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this week ahead of another rain chance late Thursday and early into Friday. We’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOX 14

Strong thunderstorms remain in area with pockets of heavy rain and small hail

TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 8am for Gonzales, DeWitt, Lavaca Counties. Storms in the area as of 1:15am are weaker than earlier. There are still pockets of heavy rain, lightning, gusts and couple pockets of very small hail but overall, these storms are good news with welcome rainfall in our area. Later tonight, will need to monitor our eastern counties in the watch for signs of stronger storms. Otherwise, this storminess will gradually exit our region and impact the Houston area through daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT

