MSHP Arrest Reports for April 4, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Pettis County Joint Communication and Pettis County Deputies were notified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol that they were possibly following a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit with Sedalia Police on March 30th. Pettis County Deputies assisted the MSHP and were able to get Deputies and Troopers in position to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle to prevent a pursuit. While Deputies and Troopers were getting into position, the driver of the vehicle was travelling well over triple digits, attempting to evade. The driver was later identified as Ricky A. Miller and the passenger was identified as Jennifer L. Neighbors. The Pettis County K9 Unit was able to apprehend Neighbors after a short foot pursuit. Pettis County Deputies will be submitting charges on Miller for Careless and Imprudent Driving and Resisting Arrest. Neighbors faces charges for Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest. Neighbors also had two Failure to Appear warrants out of Henry and Johnson County on original charges of felony Passing Bad Checks and felony Tampering With a Motor Vehicle. Bond for Neighbors on the warrants was set at $8,000 total cash only.

