Los Angeles, CA

Rocks in the road | Water-saving rebates

theeastsiderla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on to start your week with the latest news and news-you-can use. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Historic Filipinotown: A new 30-foot tall, 80-foot...

www.theeastsiderla.com

Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Central Portion of San Andreas Fault is Likely to Host Powerful Earthquakes

According to a recent study, the center portion of the San Andreas Fault may be capable of producing greater earthquakes than previously thought. Aseismic creep occurs between Parkfield and Hollister on the famed California fault. Instead of creating major quakes by suddenly releasing stress, the two sections of the fault move unnoticeably, allowing stress to dissipate.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
The Independent

Manhunt for driver of speeding Tesla that launched 50 feet in the air before crashing into cars in LA

A manhunt has been launched for the driver of a Tesla caught on viral video speeding and flying 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the incident occurred at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on Saturday.The Tesla car, a black S-BLM, was being operated by a rental driver to perform the stunt.The police said the car crashed into several trash cans and two parked vehicles as the stunt went wrong.It was being performed at a meet-up of Tesla users, Fox 11...
ACCIDENTS
mansionglobal.com

Historic Coronado, California, Mansion Listed For $39 Million

This lavish historic home in Coronado, California, is asking $39 million. A historic residence 100 feet away from the shore in Coronado, California, was listed for $39 million on Monday, which would set a price record for the area if it sells for the asking price. Built in 1925 and...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

California Ranch With Mountain and Ocean Views Listed for $8 Million

This historic northern Santa Barbara County ranch built in 1910 with mountain and ocean views spreads out over 377 acres. The La Hoya Creek Ranch consists of three homes, a hay barn, a milk house and three storage sheds, totaling 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms within the property, according to the listing.
REAL ESTATE
Surfline

California's Heat Wave Hijinks

Smaller NW energy tops out Wed for SoCal, S swell mixes in late week. Conditions improving by Wed, warmer air temps for Thu-Fri The North Pacific has just enough gas left in the tank to produce another solid pulse of late-season swell as the South Pacific finally turns over from its winter slumber, sending up some respectable swell of its own for this time of year. Dicey conditions are in the cards for openly exposed spots to the north of Pt. Conception as the NW swell tops out on Tuesday, improving into the back half of the week with plenty of fun surf leftover. Southern California sees relatively smaller offerings topping out on Wednesday, followed by a shot of selective south swell for the end of the week.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PennLive.com

This city will close a road every night to save the salamanders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula city is closing a portion of a road to vehicular traffic every night to protect migrating salamanders. The city of Marquette is closing a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until April 15 or until the migration is completed, the city announced. The closures began on Monday.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS LA

Heat waves strikes Inland Empire as nearly triple digit temps raise concerns

A sudden warm front struck Southern California Wednesday, and is expected to last through at least Friday as extremely high temperatures near triple digits. The onset of the "summer preview" of weather is powered by another round of Santa Ana winds.In response, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ventura County, Orange County and Inland Empire regions. A Wind Warning was also issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountain areas, with winds reaching up to 65 miles per hour expected.Temperatures Wednesday afternoon had already reached the mid-90s with possible record-breaking temps expected just before the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

