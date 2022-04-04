Rocks in the road | Water-saving rebates

Smaller NW energy tops out Wed for SoCal, S swell mixes in late week. Conditions improving by Wed, warmer air temps for Thu-Fri The North Pacific has just enough gas left in the tank to produce another solid pulse of late-season swell as the South Pacific finally turns over from its winter slumber, sending up some respectable swell of its own for this time of year. Dicey conditions are in the cards for openly exposed spots to the north of Pt. Conception as the NW swell tops out on Tuesday, improving into the back half of the week with plenty of fun surf leftover. Southern California sees relatively smaller offerings topping out on Wednesday, followed by a shot of selective south swell for the end of the week.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO