Cowboys 2022 draft interest tracker for 30 visits, Dallas Day, other meetings

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wQBN_0eyoqmo300

The Dallas Cowboys’ official 30-visit list has almost been completely revealed. 28 of the 30 names have been exposed in the past few weeks. The first dozen or so names have been getting leaked by individual players and agents. Beat writers and natioanal reporters filled in the rest of the gaps. But this list is hardly the only pool of players the Cowboys are interested in.

No, they’ve been doing their due diligence since the collegiate all-star game circuit, and history has shown that their draft picks can come from this group as well. Mix in the players who are considered local to the team and were eligible to participate in Dallas Day on Friday, and the list grows to about 50 known prospects the Cowboys will choose from with their nine picks plus undrafted-free-agent interests on Saturday night.

A full accounting of each of those prospects, by position. There are 35 offensive prospects and 25 on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterbacks (4)

D’Eriq King, Miami: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhzRi_0eyoqmo300
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Willis, Liberty: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reGuc_0eyoqmo300
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) in the first half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Starkel, San Jose State: Dallas Day (Babe Laufenberg via BloggingTheBoys)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25P5e2_0eyoqmo300
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preston Haire, Oklahoma Baptist: Dallas Day (Mike Fisher)

Running Backs (5)

Malik Davis, Florida: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTryb_0eyoqmo300
Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner

Abram Smith, Baylor: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423XU5_0eyoqmo300
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybz7U_0eyoqmo300
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Quadraiz Wadley, UTEP: Dallas Day Twitter, via BTB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XfvB_0eyoqmo300
UTEP junior running back Quadraiz Wadley

DeAndre Torrey, North Texas: Dallas Day (Twitter, via BTB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZfGi_0eyoqmo300
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers (8)

Treylon Burks, Arkansas (2): Official Visitor, Combine Visit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lym8T_0eyoqmo300
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Drake London, USC: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qq1XA_0eyoqmo300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave, Ohio State: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yskEb_0eyoqmo300
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Charleston Rambo, Miami (2): Combine Visit, Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCaI1_0eyoqmo300
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRR0h_0eyoqmo300
Texas Tech wide reciever Erik Ezukanma

Danny Gray, SMU: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m41UT_0eyoqmo300
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Roberson, SMU: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GROM_0eyoqmo300
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOi9j_0eyoqmo300
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends (6)

Cade Otton, Washington: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvzzL_0eyoqmo300
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qX51_0eyoqmo300
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert

Jelani Woods, Virginia: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejKqE_0eyoqmo300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (2): Official Visitor, Combine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoBSx_0eyoqmo300
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina: Combine Meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFEhO_0eyoqmo300
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Calcaterra, SMU: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuDxX_0eyoqmo300
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Tackles (4)

Charles Cross, Mississippi State: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K13eB_0eyoqmo300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Ezeudu, North Carolina: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJZB3_0eyoqmo300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: Official Visitor, Combine Meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEi44_0eyoqmo300
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

J’Atyre Carter, Southern: Combine Meeting

Offensive Guards (5)

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtGN0_0eyoqmo300
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Johnson, Boston College: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9vt7_0eyoqmo300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chasen Hines, LSU: Combine Meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IzuT_0eyoqmo300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays, Tennessee: Combine Meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcJSK_0eyoqmo300
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays

Chris Paul, Tulsa: Combine Meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Dk4s_0eyoqmo300
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Centers (3)

Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332ELN_0eyoqmo300
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Jurgens, Nebraska: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXvLM_0eyoqmo300
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Cole Strange, Chattanooga: Combine Meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVdFV_0eyoqmo300
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Edge Defenders (5)

David Anenih, Houston: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpzoI_0eyoqmo300
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O44OJ_0eyoqmo300
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders

Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxdYH_0eyoqmo300
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Williams, Ole Miss: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxo9l_0eyoqmo300
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kyron Johnson, Kansas: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5IPD_0eyoqmo300

Defensive Tackles (4)

Jordan Davis, Georgia: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Mj9_0eyoqmo300
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJbFC_0eyoqmo300
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmxat_0eyoqmo300
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Damion Daniels, Nebraska: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2UN5_0eyoqmo300
(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Linebackers (7)

Devin Harper, Oklahoma State: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8mJn_0eyoqmo300
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

James Houston, Jackson State: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du1Hw_0eyoqmo300
(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Devin Lloyd, Utah: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGU2C_0eyoqmo300
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Quay Walker, Georgia: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDG2l_0eyoqmo300
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Khalan Tolson, Illinois: Pro Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmhfC_0eyoqmo300
Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson

Riko Jeffers, Texas Tech: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0058UX_0eyoqmo300
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Treyvon Reaves, Tulsa: Dallas Day

Cornerbacks (5)

Daron Bland, Fresno State: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRB2j_0eyoqmo300
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Akayleb Evans, Missouri: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeROT_0eyoqmo300
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Reggie Stubblefield, Kansas State: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1lkU_0eyoqmo300
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Raleigh Texada, Baylor: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRMUD_0eyoqmo300
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Marcus Ingram, Buffalo: Dallas Day

Safeties (4)

Markquese Bell, Florida A&M: Official Visitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9eK_0eyoqmo300
FAMU safety Markquese Bell

Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ooi6V_0eyoqmo300
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Jones, Mississippi State: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xukFw_0eyoqmo300
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

La’Kendrick Van Zandt, TCU: Dallas Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYxZk_0eyoqmo300
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

