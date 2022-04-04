Cowboys 2022 draft interest tracker for 30 visits, Dallas Day, other meetings

The Dallas Cowboys’ official 30-visit list has almost been completely revealed. 28 of the 30 names have been exposed in the past few weeks. The first dozen or so names have been getting leaked by individual players and agents. Beat writers and natioanal reporters filled in the rest of the gaps. But this list is hardly the only pool of players the Cowboys are interested in.

No, they’ve been doing their due diligence since the collegiate all-star game circuit, and history has shown that their draft picks can come from this group as well. Mix in the players who are considered local to the team and were eligible to participate in Dallas Day on Friday, and the list grows to about 50 known prospects the Cowboys will choose from with their nine picks plus undrafted-free-agent interests on Saturday night.

A full accounting of each of those prospects, by position. There are 35 offensive prospects and 25 on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterbacks (4)

D’Eriq King, Miami: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Willis, Liberty: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) in the first half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Starkel, San Jose State: Dallas Day (Babe Laufenberg via BloggingTheBoys)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preston Haire, Oklahoma Baptist: Dallas Day (Mike Fisher)

Running Backs (5)

Malik Davis, Florida: Official Visitor

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner

Abram Smith, Baylor: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Quadraiz Wadley, UTEP: Dallas Day Twitter, via BTB)

UTEP junior running back Quadraiz Wadley

DeAndre Torrey, North Texas: Dallas Day (Twitter, via BTB)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers (8)

Treylon Burks, Arkansas (2): Official Visitor, Combine Visit

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Drake London, USC: Official Visitor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave, Ohio State: Official Visitor

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Charleston Rambo, Miami (2): Combine Visit, Dallas Day

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech: Dallas Day

Texas Tech wide reciever Erik Ezukanma

Danny Gray, SMU: Dallas Day

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Roberson, SMU: Dallas Day

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M: Dallas Day

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends (6)

Cade Otton, Washington: Official Visitor

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: Official Visitor

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert

Jelani Woods, Virginia: Official Visitor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (2): Official Visitor, Combine

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina: Combine Meeting

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Calcaterra, SMU: Dallas Day

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Tackles (4)

Charles Cross, Mississippi State: Official Visitor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Ezeudu, North Carolina: Official Visitor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: Official Visitor, Combine Meeting

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

J’Atyre Carter, Southern: Combine Meeting

Offensive Guards (5)

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M: Official Visitor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Johnson, Boston College: Official Visitor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chasen Hines, LSU: Combine Meeting

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays, Tennessee: Combine Meeting

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays

Chris Paul, Tulsa: Combine Meeting

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Centers (3)

Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech: Official Visitor

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Jurgens, Nebraska: Official Visitor

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Cole Strange, Chattanooga: Combine Meeting

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Edge Defenders (5)

David Anenih, Houston: Official Visitor

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati: Official Visitor

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders

Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest: Official Visitor

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Williams, Ole Miss: Official Visitor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kyron Johnson, Kansas: Dallas Day

Defensive Tackles (4)

Jordan Davis, Georgia: Official Visitor

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M: Official Visitor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: Official Visitor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Damion Daniels, Nebraska: Dallas Day

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Linebackers (7)

Devin Harper, Oklahoma State: Official Visitor

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

James Houston, Jackson State: Official Visitor

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Devin Lloyd, Utah: Official Visitor

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Quay Walker, Georgia: Official Visitor

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Khalan Tolson, Illinois: Pro Day

Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson

Riko Jeffers, Texas Tech: Dallas Day

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Treyvon Reaves, Tulsa: Dallas Day

Cornerbacks (5)

Daron Bland, Fresno State: Official Visitor

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Akayleb Evans, Missouri: Dallas Day

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Reggie Stubblefield, Kansas State: Dallas Day

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Raleigh Texada, Baylor: Dallas Day

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Marcus Ingram, Buffalo: Dallas Day

Safeties (4)

Markquese Bell, Florida A&M: Official Visitor

FAMU safety Markquese Bell

Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State: Dallas Day

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Jones, Mississippi State: Dallas Day

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

La’Kendrick Van Zandt, TCU: Dallas Day