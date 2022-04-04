Cowboys 2022 draft interest tracker for 30 visits, Dallas Day, other meetings
The Dallas Cowboys’ official 30-visit list has almost been completely revealed. 28 of the 30 names have been exposed in the past few weeks. The first dozen or so names have been getting leaked by individual players and agents. Beat writers and natioanal reporters filled in the rest of the gaps. But this list is hardly the only pool of players the Cowboys are interested in.
No, they’ve been doing their due diligence since the collegiate all-star game circuit, and history has shown that their draft picks can come from this group as well. Mix in the players who are considered local to the team and were eligible to participate in Dallas Day on Friday, and the list grows to about 50 known prospects the Cowboys will choose from with their nine picks plus undrafted-free-agent interests on Saturday night.
A full accounting of each of those prospects, by position. There are 35 offensive prospects and 25 on the defensive side of the ball.
Quarterbacks (4)
D’Eriq King, Miami: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)
Malik Willis, Liberty: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)
Nick Starkel, San Jose State: Dallas Day (Babe Laufenberg via BloggingTheBoys)
Preston Haire, Oklahoma Baptist: Dallas Day (Mike Fisher)
Running Backs (5)
Malik Davis, Florida: Official Visitor
Abram Smith, Baylor: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M: Combine Meeting (WalterFootball)
Quadraiz Wadley, UTEP: Dallas Day Twitter, via BTB)
DeAndre Torrey, North Texas: Dallas Day (Twitter, via BTB)
Wide Receivers (8)
Treylon Burks, Arkansas (2): Official Visitor, Combine Visit
Drake London, USC: Official Visitor
Chris Olave, Ohio State: Official Visitor
Charleston Rambo, Miami (2): Combine Visit, Dallas Day
Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech: Dallas Day
Danny Gray, SMU: Dallas Day
Reggie Roberson, SMU: Dallas Day
Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M: Dallas Day
Tight Ends (6)
Cade Otton, Washington: Official Visitor
Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: Official Visitor
Jelani Woods, Virginia: Official Visitor
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (2): Official Visitor, Combine
Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina: Combine Meeting
Grant Calcaterra, SMU: Dallas Day
Offensive Tackles (4)
Charles Cross, Mississippi State: Official Visitor
Josh Ezeudu, North Carolina: Official Visitor
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: Official Visitor, Combine Meeting
J’Atyre Carter, Southern: Combine Meeting
Offensive Guards (5)
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M: Official Visitor
Zion Johnson, Boston College: Official Visitor
Chasen Hines, LSU: Combine Meeting
Cade Mays, Tennessee: Combine Meeting
Chris Paul, Tulsa: Combine Meeting
Centers (3)
Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech: Official Visitor
Cam Jurgens, Nebraska: Official Visitor
Cole Strange, Chattanooga: Combine Meeting
Edge Defenders (5)
David Anenih, Houston: Official Visitor
Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati: Official Visitor
Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest: Official Visitor
Sam Williams, Ole Miss: Official Visitor
Kyron Johnson, Kansas: Dallas Day
Defensive Tackles (4)
Jordan Davis, Georgia: Official Visitor
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M: Official Visitor
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: Official Visitor
Damion Daniels, Nebraska: Dallas Day
Linebackers (7)
Devin Harper, Oklahoma State: Official Visitor
James Houston, Jackson State: Official Visitor
Devin Lloyd, Utah: Official Visitor
Quay Walker, Georgia: Official Visitor
Khalan Tolson, Illinois: Pro Day
Riko Jeffers, Texas Tech: Dallas Day
Treyvon Reaves, Tulsa: Dallas Day
Cornerbacks (5)
Daron Bland, Fresno State: Official Visitor
Akayleb Evans, Missouri: Dallas Day
Reggie Stubblefield, Kansas State: Dallas Day
Raleigh Texada, Baylor: Dallas Day
Ja’Marcus Ingram, Buffalo: Dallas Day
Safeties (4)
Markquese Bell, Florida A&M: Official Visitor
Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State: Dallas Day
Jaylon Jones, Mississippi State: Dallas Day
La’Kendrick Van Zandt, TCU: Dallas Day
