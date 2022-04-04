ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

6 Anti-Inflammatory Herbs and Spices That’ll Give Roasted Veggies New Life (and Major Heart Health Benefits)

By Nathalie Alonso
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ske5n_0eyokywH00

It is a truth universally acknowledged that we can all benefit from eating more vegetables. The hindrance for some of us, however, is not feeling exactly inspired by (yet another) pile of raw romaine or spinach with a few diced tomatoes or croutons on top. Salads are great, yes, but sometimes a warmer, heartier way to let the delicious flavor of fresh vegetables shine is what we really want.

In times like these, we look to roasting veggies, one of the quickest and foolproof ways to bring out maximum flavor of everything from cauliflower and carrots to broccoli, beets, leeks, and so much more. To add even more depth of flavor with approximately zero effort, you can level up even the humblest of roasted vegetables by simply seasoning them with the right herbs and spices before popping them in the oven.

FYI: When we say “level up,” we’re not just talking about making them tastier. Like vegetables, herbs and spices come from plants. That means that common seasonings contain bioactive compounds that give them anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent an array of chronic diseases. These compounds also function as antioxidants. So, when you put vegetables and spices together, “it’s this extra nutritional bang,” says Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, CEO of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and author of The Southern Comfort Food Diabetes Cookbook: Over 100 Recipes for a Healthy Life.

All of the spices that Feller recommends for pairing with roasted vegetables owe their anti-inflammatory prowess to a number of different compounds, including phenolic acids, polyphenols, and flavonoids, "all of which work synergistically together,” she explains. "Both fresh or dry herbs are excellent—it’s really about the consistent intake and having them on a regular, frequent basis,” Feller says.

With that in mind, here are six anti-inflammatory herbs and spices—a number of which you probably already have in your pantry—that will elevate any roasted vegetable dish.

6 delicious anti-inflammatory herbs and spices for roasted vegetables

1. Red Chili Peppers

One of Feller’s top choices for seasoning roasted vegetables is red chili pepper, which get their heat from capsaicin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound. Research has shown that capsaicin may be a boon to vascular and metabolic health and some findings suggest that it may also have anti-carcinogenic properties as well.

Feller is a big fan of sprinkling crushed or powdered red chili on roasted cruciferous vegetables, including cauliflower, broccoli, Romanesco broccoli, and Brussel sprouts. “Some cruciferous vegetables can be perceived as a little bit bitter, and I love to counter that with spice,” she says. Together, their flavors are perfectly balanced.

This one-pan herby vegetable recipe would pair perfectly with red chili pepper:

2. Turmeric

Turmeric, a staple Southeast Asian cooking identifiable by its bright yellow color, is known to have “super powerful anti-inflammatory capabilities,” notes Feller. It owes those capabilities to a bioactive compound known as curcumin, an antioxidant that has been shown to help with inflammatory conditions, like arthritis. Curcumin also has cardiovascular benefits: “This compound has been shown to help reduce oxidation, especially around LDL, which is the not-so-good cholesterol,” says Feller.

Learn more about the benefits of turmeric and curcumin according to a dietitian by watching this video:

Feller likes to coat chickpeas with a blend of powdered turmeric, black pepper, ginger, and garlic (there is evidence that the combination of turmeric and black pepper significantly improves the body’s ability absorb curcumin) and then roast the chickpeas in the oven to make what she describes as a “good chickpea crunch that you can eat alone or put as a topper on a finished meal.”

3. Black pepper

Though often used in conjunction with other spices, black pepper on its own adds robust flavor to roasted vegetables, according to Feller, who notes that it contains a compound called piperine, which studies have shown to have anti-inflammatory benefits.

What can you put black pepper on? “Everything, everything, everything,” says Feller. “Whatever vegetable you’re putting in the oven, black pepper is absolutely delicious on top.”

4. Oregano and Rosemary

Although Feller notes that fresh oregano is not as common to use with roasted vegetables as, say, black pepper, she says that she cooks with it all the time and that it has similar health benefits to rosemary. “When we eat both rosemary and oregano, we're getting tons of phenolic acids,” she says. “That's where we're getting the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory impact that is involved in vascular health. These compounds can also help manage blood sugar levels.”

Both herbs are a great way to breathe life into roasted potatoes, like this delicious recipe for crispy batata harra. “I will do potatoes, or tri-colored potatoes, with a drizzle of olive oil, plus some oregano and rosemary, and it's so simple and so good,” Feller says.

Try adding oregano and rosemary to this one-pan veggie hash recipe:

5. Cloves

Cloves are also on Feller’s list of anti-inflammatory spices, and with good reason: They contain an anti-inflammatory compound called eugenol that may help reduce the symptoms of arthritis. Cloves are sold whole and in powdered form. One of Feller’s favorite ways to incorporate cloves into meals is by mixing them with cinnamon (which has anti-inflammatory properties of its own) to flavor grains like oats or barley. For roasted vegetables, she recommends pairing cloves and cinnamon with squash. “You could do a squash, cut it in half, then put cloves and also cinnamon and nutmeg on the cut side and roast it in the oven. That would be very delicious,” Feller says.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Experts Referenced

Tags: Food and Nutrition, Healthy Cooking, Healthy Recipes for Dinner

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Eggy Quinoa Bowl Is Loaded With Heart, Gut, and Brain Health Benefits (And It Costs $1 To Make)

If you're on a budget, cooking nourishing, nutrient-filled meals can feel out of reach. The sticker shock of the price of avocados or oat milk can be enough to hightail your grocery cart straight to the frozen pizza aisle. While it certainly shouldn't be ignored that there are many people in the U.S. that don't have access to healthy foods, one YouTuber is on a mission to show just how affordable delicious, healthy meals can be.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

6 Anti-Inflammatory Dips and Spreads That Take 2 Minutes To Make

Dips and spreads can take an appetizer from a simple pre-meal snack to nosh on to something truly delicious and well-rounded. Just think: What would baby carrots be without hummus? Good, but not nearly as good as when they're drowned in hummus. And, sorry to celery, but is that something you're really going to eat without a generous shmear of something creamy? Unlikely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

The 8 Biggest Misconceptions About the Anti-Inflammatory Diet, According to Dietitians

The anti-inflammatory diet is well known for its longevity-boosting, heart-healthy, and brain-friendly benefits, but its context is actually pretty vague. The sheer number of "expert-approved" tips, recommendations, and conflicting theories that exist in the zeitgeist about eating for inflammation is enough to overwhelm even the most well-informed nutrition pros. And as a result, there is an equal amount of confusion regarding the anti-inflammatory diet’s rules, favorable food sources, eating habits, and other lifestyle patterns. The excess of content and vague language used to outline the anti-inflammatory diet not only makes adopting it more difficult—it also causes many to hold onto misconceptions that are actually working against them.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

This Is Why You Need an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Eating and breathing lead to oxidate stress, inflammation, and disease. The older you are, the more inflammation exists inside your body. Colorful fruits and vegetables contain high levels of phytochemicals that act as anti-inflammatories and antioxidants. If you enjoy eating and breathing, then you need to eat an anti-inflammatory diet...
DIETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Spice
Well+Good

How Often To Wash Your Hair in the Spring, According to a Dermatologist

Just as our skin goes through some pretty significant changes when winter thaws into spring, the same thing happens with our hair. During the colder months, less-than-optimal humidity levels make our strands extra sensitive (read: brittle and more prone to breakage), which means fewer weekly washes and more moisturizing products. But this time of year, as humidity increases, we have to switch up our shampoo routines to address the extra oils, sweat, and grime that come with warm weather.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Herbs#Veggie#Fyi#Cdn#Maya Feller Nutrition
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Well+Good

The Plant-Based Fat That Can Help You Live Longer Is Also Great for Strengthening Your Skin Barrier

Blame the avocado craze of the past 2010s, but most of us are now well aware of just how essential "good fats" are for our bodies. And while including them in your diet is great (they're an A+ source of energy, can be beneficial to our cardiovascular health, and even help us live longer), there's also a whole host of benefits that can come from slathering them on your skin. And that's where linoleic acid comes in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Ever Dream That Your Teeth Are Falling Out? Here Are the Most Common Meanings, According to Dream Experts

In a sense, dreaming is basically your brain putting on its own theatrical production. There are characters, sets, plots, and scenes. And just as there are a lot of similar movie arcs that exist, there are also a few pretty common dreams folks have. According to a recent analysis of most Googled dreams worldwide, Americans most commonly search for the meaning behind one's teeth falling out (roughly 81,000 times per month, in fact).
AMERICAS
Well+Good

5 Delicious Breakfast Pasta Recipes That Pack Twice as Much Protein as a Bowl of Oatmeal

Breakfast rut: (noun) A state of being extremely done with eating the same three things for breakfast over and over again. In all honesty, we totally made up this particular dictionary entry, but it doesn't make our plight any less real. If you've been cycling through yogurt, nut butter-topped toast, and oatmeal for... who knows how long, you're probably ready to switch things up (while still getting that much-need a.m. protein boost). That's where breakfast pasta recipes, aka pasta enjoyed before noon, come in.
RECIPES
Well+Good

Copper Is a Key Nutrient for Maintaining a Healthy Heart, Bones, and Brain As You Age—These Are the Best Food Sources

Whether in your jewelry, cookware, or body, there’s one element that is as ubiquitous as it is crucial. We’re talking, of course, about copper, that oh-so-important mineral that up to one in four Americans isn't getting enough of. And given the vital role that copper plays in your day-to-day health, ensuring that you’re consuming enough of the mineral is a key part of maintaining a strong immune system, upping your energy levels, and keeping your cardiovascular system in shape. Luckily, copper is readily available in many food sources, which means that getting your recommended daily intake does not have to be a challenge.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy