ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Plane rolls off runway at NJ airport after touching down, no injuries

By Associated Press
wobm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISTOWN — A plane rolled off the runway at a general aviation airport in New Jersey, but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 45 had just landed at the...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man arrested after scaling airport fence, removing clothes and climbing on plane wing

A US man has been arrested for climbing over an airport fence, allegedly taking off all of his clothes and climbing on the wing of a plane.Javier Martinez, 33, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with one felony count of criminal trespassing after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday at Midway International Airport.Outlining the charges, local police said Mr Martinez was arrested at 4.30pm on 29 March, adding that "moments earlier, [he had] unlawfully gained entry to the airfield by climbing a security fence.“The offender then climbed onto an aircraft that was preparing to take flight.”A police spokesperson told local press...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, NJ
Accidents
City
Morristown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Morristown, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, NJ
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Vice

How Could a Plane Just Nosedive? We Asked Aviation Experts.

The Chinese commercial plane was carrying 132 people and flying at normal speed and altitude when, suddenly, the plane descended on an almost vertical trajectory. Within two minutes, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from 29,000 feet and crashed into the mountains of Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi province. No survivors have been found, making the Monday crash potentially the country’s worst commercial aviation disaster in over a decade.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Accident#Morristown Green
The Independent

Air France pilots abort landing in Paris as plane becomes ‘unresponsive’

Pilots of an Air France flight aborted a landing attempt in Paris as the plane became “unresponsive” to their commands and drifted off course.The Boeing 777 aircraft was arriving at Charles de Gaulle airport from New York’s JFK Airport when the technical problem occurred and the plane deviated from its landing route.In air traffic control audio posted by Air Live, one pilot can heard shouting “stop, stop” while alarm noises were going off in the background.He told the tower that he would call them back, and another plane was told to stop its approach to the runway “immediately” while...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RideApart

Watch This Vespa Stuntman Pull A Plane Down A Runway With His Scooter

It’s been a little while since we last heard from Austrian stuntman Günter Schachermayr, but that particular Vespa stunt deficiency in your Internet diet ends today. Back in August, 2021, he rode (sorta) down a Slovakian chimney on a Vespa. Why? Probably so we’d ask why, but that’s how attention-getting stunts work, isn’t it? Who needs to make sense? That is SO BORING, you guys.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
Syracuse.com

Jet plane bound for DC diverted to Syracuse airport after engine issue

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A jet plane bound for Washington DC was forced Friday to divert to Syracuse Hancock International Airport after reporting engine problems. United flight 3942, departed from Montreal and was en route to Washington-Dulles International Airport when they were forced to divert to Syracuse, according to a spokesperson from the Syracuse airport.
SYRACUSE, NY
Herald & Review

Watch now: National Guard pilot touches down in Decatur after final flight

DECATUR — Illinois Army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer David Hammon flew his Black Hawk helicopter into Decatur for the last time Tuesday, and came under withering fire. People are also reading…. From a firehose. The Decatur Airport fire truck soaked the helicopter first and then, after Hammon...
DECATUR, IL
NBC San Diego

3 People Uninjured After Small Plane Goes Down in East County

3 People Uninjured After Small Plane Goes Down in East County. Three adults were uninjured after a small private plane went down Saturday afternoon about six miles east of El Capitan Reservoir in East County, officials said. According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, the crash happened at Boulder Creek...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS DFW

Shooting off I-35 in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died after he was shot on an I-35 access road in Fort Worth.Fort Worth Police said that at about 6:53 p.m. on April 6, 2022, Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of the northbound service road of I-35, the South Freeway, and East Morphy in reference to a shooting.When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded, and the victim was taken to JPS Hospital for treatment.Ultimately, the victim did not survive his injuries. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.Officials have not said if there was a motive or what circumstances led to the shooting. No suspects have been named publicly at this time.CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for comment.This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy