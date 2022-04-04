ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

OUTBREAKS OF BIRD FLU NOW CONFIRMED AT A DOZEN SITES IN IOWA

By O. KAY HENDERSON
KBOE Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADIO IOWA – Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says bird flu has been confirmed in two more sites in the state. “In the state of Iowa, we’ve got 12 confirmed cases,” Naig said today during taping of “Iowa Press” which airs tonight on Iowa PBS. “Two of those are backyard (flocks)....

kboeradio.com

