Anderson County Commission recently voted to oppose the county Election Commission's decision to move the voting location for the Bull Run precinct. Previously, the voting location had been at the Claxton Community Center, which the Claxton Optimist Club leases from Tennessee Valley Authority. But now the site for the upcoming elections will be at Edgemoor Baptist Church, 330 Old Emory Road. Anderson County Administrator of Elections Mark Stephens has said the church is a better voting location because it is more spacious, has easier parking and is more accessible to people living with disabilities.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO