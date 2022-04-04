Plane rolls off runway at NJ airport after touching down, no injuries

There are some circles and roundabouts at the Jersey Shore. Are these rumors still true about Bayville and Pine Beach?. Before I tell you where exactly they're coming to in Bayville, is it a traffic circle or a roundabout? There is a difference between the two. They are very similar but circles are usually located in neighborhoods and the traffic circles may be at a high speed than in a roundabout. Roundabouts are usually smaller than circles. Traffic in both of them is always counterclockwise. Roundabouts usually have a speed limit of around 20 mph.

PINE BEACH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO