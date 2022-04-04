ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerr County, TX

Man charged with murder in roommate's death in Ingram

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
KERR COUNTY, Texas — A man is facing a charge of murder in the shooting death of his roommate Sunday in Kerr County. Kerr County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Beaver Road in Ingram, Texas,...

