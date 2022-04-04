ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘I’ll Probably Be Crying 5 Minutes From Now;’ Sacramento Mass Shooting Victims Identified

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUkw1_0eyoYVAy00

By Justin Andrews

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Waves of emotion swept over Tamika Turner as she stood near the spot where her brother, 29-year-old De’vazia Turner, was gunned down in a deadly salvo of gunfire early Sunday morning that claimed five other lives and left 12 others wounded .

She was still trying to make sense of her loss.

“They killed my brother,” she told KPIX. “I’ll probably be crying five minutes from now. I just want to make sure the world to know he was loved. Make sure that’s the message that is known — he was definitely loved and he will always be loved.”

Turner left behind four children, who will now have to grow up without their father.

“My brother, he was a family dude,” his sister said. “He just had love in him.”

While Tamika admitted her brother grew up in the streets and had some troubles in the past, he had turned his life around.

The dead included three men and three women. The Sacramento County Coroner’s office identified the other five victims as: Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21.

Meanwhile, Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city’s downtown entertainment district. Late Monday morning, authorities announced the arrest of a related suspect , identified as 26-year-old Dandre Martin. He was arrested and booked for assault and illegal firearm possession charges.

The gunfire erupted just after a fight broke out on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars, but police said they did not know if the altercation was connected to the shooting.

Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.

“I got a call in the middle of the night and I rushed right down,” said Fred Harris, father of Sergio Harris. Investigators told the family his son was among the six people killed.

Harris spoke while at the crime scene Sunday, waiting to see his son’s body as investigators combed through the scene near the corner of 10th and K Streets.

Sacramento police said they couldn’t move the bodies until they were done processing the scene where hundreds of evidence markers were strewn across several streets.

“It’s a waiting game. You just got to wait and be patient,” Harris said.

He said he was staying strong for the family.

“A whole bunch of shock, yeah, yeah. The shock ain’t going to go away overnight,” Harris said.

UC Davis Medical Center announced Monday morning that of the four shooting victims they were treating, two had been released.

Sacramento police encourage any witnesses with information regarding the investigation into the mass shooting to contact the SPD dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

It was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the space of just over a month. In late February, three young girls and their chaperone were shot dead by their father during a supervised visit at a Sacramento church before turning the gun on himself.

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco

54K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Related
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man arrested in connection with Sacramento shooting has criminal history, court records show

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection withSunday’s deadly mass shooting, the city's police chief confirmed. Dandrae Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police Chief Kathy Lester told KCRA 3’s Ty Steele in an exclusive interview Monday morning.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Valley#Mass Shooting#Nightclub#Cbs Sf#Kpix
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a homicide. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Roger Street just after midnight on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim, 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Parker was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. Parker’s family has been notified.
SOUTH BEND, IN
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy