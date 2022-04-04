Spring break camps offered at Centennial Park

– The City of Paso Robles Community Services Department will be hosting multiple spring break camps for kids at Centennial Park in Paso Robles, from April 18-22.

Spring break week opportunities include: Youth Evolution Basketball, Youth Evolution Soccer, and Science-Dipity’s “Pop! Burst! Bang! Blast & Sizzle” STEM camp.

Times and prices vary by activity (scholarships and sibling discounts available).

Learn more and register for any of these camps here.