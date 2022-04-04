ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Spring break camps offered at Centennial Park

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago

– The City of Paso Robles Community Services Department will be hosting multiple spring break camps for kids at Centennial Park in Paso Robles, from April 18-22.

Spring break week opportunities include: Youth Evolution Basketball, Youth Evolution Soccer, and Science-Dipity’s “Pop! Burst! Bang! Blast & Sizzle” STEM camp.

Times and prices vary by activity (scholarships and sibling discounts available).

Learn more and register for any of these camps here.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Potter Park Zoo prepares for spring break crowds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring break has officially started for many school districts in Mid-Michigan. Officials with Potter Park Zoo are excited to welcome children and adults for a visit during spring break. The zoo is gearing up for a week of fun as many Mid-Michigan students take a break from the classroom.
LANSING, MI
Portland Tribune

Rockwood nonprofit hosts spring break baseball camp for kids

Play Grow Learn culminates free Spring Break Camp with community gathering at Nadaka Nature Park. On a sunny afternoon children from the Rockwood and Centennial neighborhoods came together to run bases, hit balls, catch pop-ups and have fun during the culmination of a free spring break camp that got them outdoors and smiling.
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Society
News On 6

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. Hosts Kids Spring Break Camp

A Tulsa shop on Cherry Street is hosting its first-ever kids camp for spring break. The kids are getting a behind-the-scenes look at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. Kids are learning to make bath bombs, shower steamers, and bubble scoops. It's like a science experiment, arts and crafts, and a fun activity in one. Owner Scotty Lawrence says this camp is also the first time people are pouring their own soap.
TULSA, OK
Longview News-Journal

Longview Public Library offers bevy of spring break activities

The Longview Public Library has set an event-filled spring break week. Children’s librarian Terri Nalls said it’s important for the library to offer the week of activities for families who spend their break at home. “(Patrons) look for activities to participate in as a family, and we want...
LONGVIEW, TX
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Backyard Jam’ to benefit youth arts center returns June 1

Tickets include entertainment, food, and two draft drinks at The Backyard on Thirteenth. – The second annual Backyard Jam fundraiser is happening on Wednesday, June 1. The community is invited to this event that benefits the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Guests can look forward to an evening celebrating youth arts while enjoying live music from the Youth Arts Band and Alumni bands.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centennial Park#Scholarships#Discounts#Evolution
Rutherford Source

5 Best Activities for Your Child This Spring Offered by Murfreesboro Parks & Rec

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation will be hosting programs all Spring for kids. From Barfield Park to Patterson Park there will be events for children of all ages. Get some outside time during a visit to the village. Kids will enjoy getting their hands in the dirt and storytime. Reservations are now open and can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or email [email protected] by April 16. Admission is $3 per person and is for ages 5 and under.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Morning Sun

Discovery Museum, Art Reach hosting spring break camps

The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum and Art Reach Center of Mid Michigan will both be offering day camp activities for kids over spring break, from Monday March 28 through Friday April 1. Students ages 5 to 13 will have the opportunity to create a variety of art projects at Art Reach’s Spring Break Art Camp. There will be a morning program offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, as well as an afternoon program from 1 to 4 p.m. The fee, which includes snacks, is $125 for non-members. Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum will also host a Springtime Nature Camp for K-3 kids, running 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all week. Cost is $120. For more information, visit artreachcenter.org, 989-773-3689 and mpdiscoverymuseum.org, 989-317-3221.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Faribault Daily News

Free spring break camp teaches students about pollinators

There are thousands of pollinator species in Minnesota, including over 400 species of native bees. A handful of area youth put their pollinator knowledge to the test by participating in a pollinator spring break camp Monday through Wednesday. Eleven students in the three-day camp explored the world of pollinators through building with clay, making seed bombs, playing games and participating in other activities. The free camp was open to area...
FARIBAULT, MN
Augusta Free Press

Enjoy spring break activities at Virginia State Parks

Spring break is the perfect time to take the family outdoors to relax, unwind and experience nature like never before. “You can see the trees starting to bud and flowers in bloom while taking a scenic hike at any Virginia State Park location,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said. “Camping locations offer a nighttime glance of the park and its surrounding wildlife. Sleeping under the stars is a unique way to connect with nature.”
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WJTV 12

“Black Boys Can” Spring Break Camp held to inspire Jackson youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While kids are out of school here in Jackson… “Godly Kings in Training Youth Ministry” is hosting its first “Black Boys Can” Spring Break Camp in hopes of being a positive influence on the lives of the youth. After weeks of planning, the “Black Boys Can” Spring Break Camp is happening […]
JACKSON, MS
WTVM

National Infantry Museum to host spring break mini camp for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus is preparing to host a spring break mini camp for kids. There will be several activities for children ages 6 -12 including games, crafts, hands-on activities. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30...
COLUMBUS, GA
KXRM

New Pickleball courts coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction is underway on new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park. In a Facebook post on Monday, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that the new pickleball courts are well underway and their summer pickleball program is returning this summer. Parks and Recreation will begin offering pickleball lessons in June, and they will […]
PUEBLO, CO
Orlando Sentinel

Wekiwa Springs State Park breaks ground on Serenity Garden for visitors with disabilities

It was a fateful Sunday morning in 2017 when longtime Wekiwa Springs State Park volunteer John Leaman hatched an idea while spending time near the park’s nature center. “I saw a Florida state butterfly, a zebra longwing. We had some awesome wildflowers. I was looking at all these things that were happening,” he recalled. “Personally, in my heart, I felt a tremendous peace about what I was ...
APOPKA, FL
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy